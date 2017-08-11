  • Search form

  VIDEO: Horrifying moment bodybuilder dies performing backflip

Offbeat

VIDEO: Horrifying moment bodybuilder dies performing backflip

Arab News
South African bodybuilder Sifiso Lungelo Thabete (YouTube)

DUBAI: This is the sickening moment a bodybuilding champion died as he tried to perform a backflip, but crashed down on his head.

South African Sifiso Lungelo Thabete was about to compete in a competition when he raced into an exhibition leapt into the air, but before his body could rotate fully, he crashed to the ground on his head, breaking his neck.

In the video officials can be seen running to the former junior world champion’s motionless body.

South African bodybuilding magazine Muscle Evolution wrote that he had been tipped for a bright future.

The magazine said he had ‘impressed the crowd and the judges with unbelievable muscle size and maturity beyond his age’ in his most recent competition.

“The bodybuilding community was shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the death of Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, a bodybuilder from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend,” the magazine added



Comments

MOST POPULAR