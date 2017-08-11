Far-right anti-immigration ship in difficulty, volunteer refugee rescuers sent to help

DUBAI: A German refugee rescue ship has been sent to the aid of a vessel crewed by far-right anti-immigration activists that is stranded in the Central Mediterranean, The Independent has reported.



The German vessel, carrying a team of volunteers, was sent to the aid of the C-Star, a ship operated by an extremist group calling itself Defend Europe, after it was unable to maneuver after suffering mechanical failure.



The volunteer group Sea-Eye said Italian officials had sent them to aid the C-Star.



A spokesman for Sea-Eye, which has been accused of “colluding” with Libyan people smugglers, confirmed it was headed to the stranded ship.

“To help a ship in distress in the duty of anyone at sea, without regard for their origin, race, religion or beliefs,” Sea-Eye Chairman Michael Buschheuer said.

Meanwhile Defend Europe said its vessel was suffering a “minor technical problem,” the report added.

“C-Star developed a minor technical problem during the night,” a spokesperson said and he added that the engine had been stopped so it could be repaired.

“This means that under (maritime laws to prevent collisions) the vessel is considered ‘not under command’ and information was sent out to vessels nearby in accordance with regulations… This problem is about to be resolved.”

Defend Europe, which is an offshoot of the white nationalist Identitarian movement, claims rescuing refugees from the Mediterranean is an “invasion” endangering the continent.

According to The Independent more than 2,400 people have drowned so far this year as they attempt to cross from North Africa to Europe.