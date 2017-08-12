  • Search form

Corporate News

Five ways Ford technology can help improve driving habits

Arab News |
Driving may be a daily task we seem to perform as second nature, but it is not without risk, and just a moment’s distraction can be disastrous.
Ford has listed below five driving habits that can help drivers stay safe along with the features it has designed for safety:
1. Speeding: With Ford MyKey, an industry-first technology, owners can limit top speed, as well as prevent deactivation of driver assistance technologies, for added peace of mind when others are driving the vehicle. Ford’s Adaptive Cruise Control also helps drivers to keep their speed in check.
2. Lane discipline: Unintentionally drifting into another lane and last-second decision-making leads to dangerous driving. Ford’s Lane-Keeping system can help drivers to avoid this. When the system is on, an icon appears on the instrument panel to alert the driver of the vehicle’s lane status. In “Alert” mode, the system sends three short vibrations to the steering wheel to notify drivers that they are drifting out of their lane. In “Aid” mode, the system provides steering assistance to direct the driver to steer the vehicle back into the lane.
3. Using a mobile phone: Driver distraction is life-threatening. Ford’s new communications and entertainment system, SYNC 3, features hands-free, Siri Eyes-Free, enjoys easy integration of both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and supports both text and voice activation.
4. Tailgating: Failure to keep a safe distance between cars is another leading cause of crashes in the region. Ford’s Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support is designed to alert the driver when there is a high probability of an imminent front-end collision. Active City Stop is another advanced feature that helps avoid or reduce the severity of low-speed collisions as it detects cars that may have stopped unexpectedly and automatically applies the car’s brakes.
5. Protecting other road users: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) is designed to monitor lanes on either side of the vehicle and alert the driver when something has moved into those difficult to see areas. Cross-Traffic Alert is designed to warn drivers of vehicles that are approaching from the sides.
