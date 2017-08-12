Dubai Exports extends support to Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit

The Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit will be held on Nov. 6-7 at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai. The event is being organized with the support of Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy.

The two-day summit is in line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy to transform the emirate into a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused businesses. Previously called the GCC Manufacturing Excellence and Technology Summit, the event presents a unique platform to discuss future trends in manufacturing excellence and key strategies to boost trade and economic development. Over 40 international and regional industry experts will deliver keynote sessions, participate in panel discussions and present case studies on topics shaping the future of manufacturing and trade industry in the region. The current trend that is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry is Industry 4.0 or Industrial IoT.

Saed Al-Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports, said: “A competitive manufacturing industry complete with robust infrastructure and innovative technologies is integral to Dubai, and the UAE in general, achieving its full potential as an exports and re-exports hub. The Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit 2017 is hence well-aligned to Dubai’s growth strategy and the UAE’s ongoing preparations to be part of the fourth industrial revolution.”

At the summit, the topic “Industry 4.0 — Delivering Excellence in Manufacturing through IoT” will be delivered by Michaela Colla, director of Industry 4.0, Volkswagen, Germany.

Colla said: “The fourth industrial revolution — or Industry 4.0 — describes the real-time and intelligent connection of people, objects, systems and platforms. It opens up new possibilities in all areas of life. Our approach is the cross-functional Industry 4.0. The primary focus here is not the implementation of standalone solutions. The goal is rather to transform the entire value chain of the company and to achieve integrated as well as globally networked processes.

For this purpose, a cross-functional and cross-brand platform is designed for our partners in the value network, which facilitates data exchange and data analysis and opens up new possibilities. This will create a data-driven value-added network, which will act more efficiently, flexible and autonomously.”

