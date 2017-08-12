Crescent Enterprises, Sharjah Ladies Club nurture future leaders

Crescent Enterprises, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate, organized its second Young Entrepreneur Business Camp in collaboration with Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC). The three-day series of workshops focused on building entrepreneurial capabilities and soft skills in children between the ages of eight and 13.

The event was part of the pilot phase of Sharjah’s first entrepreneurship program dedicated to children, which is a collaborative effort of Crescent Enterprises and SLC. It aims to support female entrepreneurs and foster young talent in the GCC region. Crescent Enterprises and SLC have co-hosted a series of two Young Entrepreneur Business Camps in the last seven months, which drew the participation of 28 young girls.

The workshops comprised a host of interactive and hands-on sessions that introduced the children to key entrepreneurial processes, such as conceptualising innovative ideas, developing a business model and pitching to a panel of investors. Other sessions focused on honing soft skills, including critical thinking and teamwork, through creative activities. Participants also designed and simulated their own mobile applications using the paper prototyping technique.

Moza Alnaimi, one of the young entrepreneurs, said: “The application that I made is for schoolwork. Every year, you need new schoolbooks and in some schools, you have to pay for them. Through my app students from all grades can get their books online for free. Your teacher can also send you homework on the app, you can complete it and get your grade — all on the app.”

Ola Al-Hajj Hussin, corporate citizenship manager at Crescent Enterprises, said: “Children are truly the source of tomorrow’s ideas and innovation. It is important we teach them to create their own opportunities and thrive regardless of the economic situation or the job market. With this goal in mind, we are proud to collaborate with SLC in creating a unique learning environment that enables young entrepreneurs to grow into independent, confident and capable leaders.”

Shaikha Al-Suwaidi, manager of the SLC’s Collage Talent Center, said: “These workshops are an integral component of SLC’s Mushmis Summer Camp and have been specially designed to teach the young attendees how to design and present ideas, therefore building their communication skills.”

