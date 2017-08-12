  • Search form

  Venezuela defense chief calls Trump threat of intervention 'crazy'

Venezuela defense chief calls Trump threat of intervention ‘crazy’

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez waves as he arrives for a session of the Constitutional Assembly at the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, in this Aug. 8, 2017 photo. (AP)

CARACAS: US President Donald Trump’s threat of military intervention in Venezuela was “an act of craziness,” the South American country’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino told state television on Friday.
Venezuela’s foreign ministry was expected to issue a formal response to Trump’s threat by way of a statement to be issued later on Friday.
The country’s Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas, also in a state TV interview, called the threat from the United States “an unprecedented threat to national sovereignty.” 

