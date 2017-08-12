  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Japan deploys missile defense over North Korea threat to Guam: reports

World

Japan deploys missile defense over North Korea threat to Guam: reports

AFP |
A Japanese Self-Defence Force Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor is deployed outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tokyo on Friday. (AFP)

TOKYO: Japan was on Saturday deploying its Patriot missile defense system after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles over the country toward the US Pacific territory of Guam, reports said.
Regional tensions are mounting as Washington and Pyongyang ratchet up their war of words, with President Donald Trump warning Pyongyang would “truly regret” any hostile action against the US.
The defense ministry started deploying the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) system in Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi in western Japan, which Pyongyang warned could be along its missiles’ flight path, public broadcaster NHK said.
It was also to deploy the anti-missile system in neighboring Ehime, NHK said.
Television footage showed military vehicles carrying launchers and other equipment for the surface-to-air system entering a Japanese base in Kochi before dawn.
While immediate confirmation of the reports was not available, Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory.
The government hopes to complete deployment of the system in western Japan by Saturday morning, Kyodo News said, quoting defense ministry officials.
Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief government spokesman, said earlier this week that Tokyo “can never tolerate” provocations from North Korea and the country’s military, will “take necessary measures.”
In 2009, a North Korean rocket passed over Japanese territory without incident or any attempt to shoot it down.
At the time North Korea said it was launching a telecommunications satellite, but Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed Pyongyang was testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Related Articles

TOKYO: Japan was on Saturday deploying its Patriot missile defense system after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles over the country toward the US Pacific territory of Guam, reports said.
Regional tensions are mounting as Washington and Pyongyang ratchet up their war of words, with President Donald Trump warning Pyongyang would “truly regret” any hostile action against the US.
The defense ministry started deploying the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) system in Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi in western Japan, which Pyongyang warned could be along its missiles’ flight path, public broadcaster NHK said.
It was also to deploy the anti-missile system in neighboring Ehime, NHK said.
Television footage showed military vehicles carrying launchers and other equipment for the surface-to-air system entering a Japanese base in Kochi before dawn.
While immediate confirmation of the reports was not available, Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory.
The government hopes to complete deployment of the system in western Japan by Saturday morning, Kyodo News said, quoting defense ministry officials.
Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief government spokesman, said earlier this week that Tokyo “can never tolerate” provocations from North Korea and the country’s military, will “take necessary measures.”
In 2009, a North Korean rocket passed over Japanese territory without incident or any attempt to shoot it down.
At the time North Korea said it was launching a telecommunications satellite, but Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed Pyongyang was testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Tags: Japan North Korea nuclear

Comments

MORE FROM World

Three killed in protests against disputed Kenya vote

NAIROBI, KENYA:Three people, including a child, have been shot dead in Kenya in opposition protests...

Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times

CHICAGO: A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last...

Three killed in protests against disputed Kenya vote
Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times
Man shot outside Target store; 1 arrested, 1 sought in store
US denies air strike killed civilians in Afghanistan
Xi urges Trump to avoid exacerbating N. Korea tensions
Trump to call for China IT trade probe on Monday -Politico
Latest News
Cappadocia, a land of fairy chimneys and underground cities
Renowned Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulredha dies in London
12 views
Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE Exchange partner to promote fintech
47 views
Three killed in protests against disputed Kenya vote
51 views
Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times
85 views
Man shot outside Target store; 1 arrested, 1 sought in store
44 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR