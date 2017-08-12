Man shot outside Target store; 1 arrested, 1 sought in store

PHILADELPHIA: A man has been shot outside a Target store in Philadelphia and has been hospitalized.

Police say they’ve arrested one gunman and a SWAT team is evacuating the store in search of a second gunman.

The shooting happened in front of the store on Friday afternoon. The arrest was made soon after.

A police spokesman says the wounded 29-year-old man is in stable condition.

The press office for the Minneapolis-based Target Corp. hasn’t responded to a voice-mail message seeking comment.