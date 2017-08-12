  • Search form

Art & Culture

Renowned Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulredha dies in London

Arab News
The 78-year-old was perhaps best known for his role in the 1981 play ‘Bye Bye London.’ (Photo courtesy: social media)

DUBAI: Renowned Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulredha died in London Friday after he fell into a coma.
The 78-year-old was perhaps best known for his role in the 1981 play “Bye Bye London” in which his now ironic first line was “get off my back, I’m in London to have fun. I’m in London to change scenery and enjoy myself. I’m not in London to be put in hospitals or surgeries.”
The actor also played Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in a play in the 1980s, a role for which he gained critical acclaim.
“Our pain is too much to handle. The news of this giant of art and one of the pioneers of Kuwaiti and Gulf Theater,” said Kuwaiti parliament speaker Marzooq Al-Ghanim said regarding earlier news that the actor had fallen ill.
Abdulreda was admired for his ability to perform social and political commentary in a comedic manner and gained fans across the Arab world with his iconic monologues.
The actor’s final role came in TV show “Selfie 3” which aired on MBC during Ramadan in 2017.

