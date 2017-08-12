Premier League clubs ramp up anti-terror measures as season kicks off

DUBAI: Premier League clubs have ramped up security measures as the new season kicks off, British newspapers reported Saturday.

Police held anti-terrorist training sessions at Wembley and Old Trafford for club officials in order to introduce appropriate security measures in the face of possible Daesh attacks.

According to the Metro newspaper, counter-terror police believe the high profile of football games could make them targets.

Superintendent Dave Roney, the deputy national coordinator for the Protect and Prepare counter-terror strategy, said clubs need to be prepared.

“While there is no specific intelligence of an increased threat to football grounds in the UK, we have seen that terrorists are prepared to carry out attacks on this type of target.

“We have been pleased with the response from the football authorities in attending our events and making renewed efforts to do all they can to keep supporters safe,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Last year, a fake explosive device was found in a restroom at Old Trafford in Manchester, leading to the postponement of a Manchester United football match.

It was later discovered that the device had accidentally been left behind during a previous training operation.

The Premier League kicked off on Friday night and all clubs have been told to warn crowds of extra security measures in place — including increased checks and restrictions on what can be brought into the stadium.