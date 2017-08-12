  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

US fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain airport

AP |
Emergency vehicles surround the damaged US jet at Bahrain airport on Saturday. (Twitter photo)

DUBAI: A US F-18 fighter jet suffering an engine problem crash-landed Saturday at Bahrain International Airport and its pilot ejected from the aircraft after it ran off the runway, authorities said. The pilot escaped unharmed.
The crash disrupted flights to and from the island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. Images on social media showed the grey fighter jet’s nose tipped into the air but largely intact after what the Navy described as an “uncontrollable” landing.
The F-18 took off from the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier now in the Arabian Gulf, said Cmdr. Bill Urban, a fleet spokesman. While in flight, the plane suffered an engine malfunction, forcing the pilot to divert, Urban said.
The pilot initially tried to land at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, but instead had to divert to the island’s commercial airport, Urban said.
“Due to the malfunction, the aircraft could not be stopped on the runway and the pilot ejected from the aircraft as it departed the runway,” the commander said in a statement.
Naval officials began an investigation into the crash and were trying to help the airport resume operations, Urban said. Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry called the crash landing a “minor incident” in a statement and said flights resumed at the airport several hours later.
Bahrain hosts 8,000 US troops, mostly sailors attached to a sprawling based called the Naval Support Activity. That base oversees some 20 US and coalition naval vessels in the Gulf providing security and others running anti-piracy patrols.
Bahrain is also home to an under-construction British naval base.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A US F-18 fighter jet suffering an engine problem crash-landed Saturday at Bahrain International Airport and its pilot ejected from the aircraft after it ran off the runway, authorities said. The pilot escaped unharmed.
The crash disrupted flights to and from the island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. Images on social media showed the grey fighter jet’s nose tipped into the air but largely intact after what the Navy described as an “uncontrollable” landing.
The F-18 took off from the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier now in the Arabian Gulf, said Cmdr. Bill Urban, a fleet spokesman. While in flight, the plane suffered an engine malfunction, forcing the pilot to divert, Urban said.
The pilot initially tried to land at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, but instead had to divert to the island’s commercial airport, Urban said.
“Due to the malfunction, the aircraft could not be stopped on the runway and the pilot ejected from the aircraft as it departed the runway,” the commander said in a statement.
Naval officials began an investigation into the crash and were trying to help the airport resume operations, Urban said. Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry called the crash landing a “minor incident” in a statement and said flights resumed at the airport several hours later.
Bahrain hosts 8,000 US troops, mostly sailors attached to a sprawling based called the Naval Support Activity. That base oversees some 20 US and coalition naval vessels in the Gulf providing security and others running anti-piracy patrols.
Bahrain is also home to an under-construction British naval base.

Tags: US F-18 fighter jet Dubai Bahrain International Airport Bahrain

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Houthis target Arab coalition warship

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militias attempted to attack Al-Mokha port in the early hours of Saturday,...

Italian tourist held for killing hotel supervisor in Egypt

CAIRO: An Italian tourist has been detained in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam on...

Houthis target Arab coalition warship
Italian tourist held for killing hotel supervisor in Egypt
US fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain airport
US president trying to ‘kill’ nuclear deal, says Iranian foreign minister
Egypt train crash toll hits 41 as drivers questioned
Syrian regime to facilitate chemical weapons team mission
Latest News
Deposed Pakistani PM calls for 'revolution' in talk to crowd
3 views
Government agencies present plans to serve pilgrims to Makkah governor
14 views
Saudi commission suspends services at main offices of STC, Mobily and Zain for violating rules
88 views
US-Saudi joint exercise ‘Earnest Leader 2017’ concludes
4 views
Security chief: 9,000 officers to protect Hajj metro
8 views
Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR