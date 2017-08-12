Amir-Faryal divorce drama: Will they, won’t they?

LONDON: Amir Khan said Friday that he and fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua are now on good terms after the world heavyweight champion was drawn into an extraordinary row involving Khan and his wife

Khan took to Twitter last week to announce his intention to split from wife Faryal, posting a series of angry messages in which Joshua was repeatedly mentioned.

Joshua insisted he had nothing to do with Khan and his wife.

And Friday saw Faryal Makhdoom Khan announce on Twitter that her husband had been sent “fake screenshots” alleging she and Joshua had been speaking together, adding the two “have never even met.”

She also said, “it’s all cleared up now” and Amir Khan tweeted Joshua to say: “Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.”

Joshua, who had responded to Khan by tweeting a video of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” replied: “Apology accepted.”

Khan also pointed out in a tweet that the pair were still splitting.

“I still have made my decision to leave Faryal. It happens in life. The relationship was getting unhealthy. I wish her nothing but the best.”

However, the boxer then went on to delete the aforementioned tweet, leaving his fans guessing about whether the couple will stay together or not.

