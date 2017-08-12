  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Amir-Faryal divorce drama: Will they, won’t they?

Offbeat

Amir-Faryal divorce drama: Will they, won’t they?

ARAB NEWS |
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom
LONDON: Amir Khan said Friday that he and fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua are now on good terms after the world heavyweight champion was drawn into an extraordinary row involving Khan and his wife
Khan took to Twitter last week to announce his intention to split from wife Faryal, posting a series of angry messages in which Joshua was repeatedly mentioned.
Joshua insisted he had nothing to do with Khan and his wife.
And Friday saw Faryal Makhdoom Khan announce on Twitter that her husband had been sent “fake screenshots” alleging she and Joshua had been speaking together, adding the two “have never even met.”
She also said, “it’s all cleared up now” and Amir Khan tweeted Joshua to say: “Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.”
Joshua, who had responded to Khan by tweeting a video of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” replied: “Apology accepted.”
Khan also pointed out in a tweet that the pair were still splitting.
“I still have made my decision to leave Faryal. It happens in life. The relationship was getting unhealthy. I wish her nothing but the best.”
However, the boxer then went on to delete the aforementioned tweet, leaving his fans guessing about whether the couple will stay together or not.
LONDON: Amir Khan said Friday that he and fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua are now on good terms after the world heavyweight champion was drawn into an extraordinary row involving Khan and his wife
Khan took to Twitter last week to announce his intention to split from wife Faryal, posting a series of angry messages in which Joshua was repeatedly mentioned.
Joshua insisted he had nothing to do with Khan and his wife.
And Friday saw Faryal Makhdoom Khan announce on Twitter that her husband had been sent “fake screenshots” alleging she and Joshua had been speaking together, adding the two “have never even met.”
She also said, “it’s all cleared up now” and Amir Khan tweeted Joshua to say: “Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.”
Joshua, who had responded to Khan by tweeting a video of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” replied: “Apology accepted.”
Khan also pointed out in a tweet that the pair were still splitting.
“I still have made my decision to leave Faryal. It happens in life. The relationship was getting unhealthy. I wish her nothing but the best.”
However, the boxer then went on to delete the aforementioned tweet, leaving his fans guessing about whether the couple will stay together or not.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Judge throws out DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift

DENVER: A judge on Friday threw out a former radio host’s case against Taylor Swift in a trial that...

Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival

BOSNIA: A film about a Syrian refugee in the Finnish capital Helsinki opened the 23rd Sarajevo Film...

Judge throws out DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift
Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival
Amir-Faryal divorce drama: Will they, won’t they?
Basketball star Kevin Durant apologizes for saying India ‘20 years behind’
‘Let it be’: Mongolians protest as bulldozers threaten Beatles monument
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
Latest News
Deposed Pakistani PM calls for 'revolution' in talk to crowd
Government agencies present plans to serve pilgrims to Makkah governor
10 views
Saudi commission suspends services at main offices of STC, Mobily and Zain for violating rules
68 views
US-Saudi joint exercise ‘Earnest Leader 2017’ concludes
4 views
Security chief: 9,000 officers to protect Hajj metro
8 views
Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR