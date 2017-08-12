  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival

Offbeat

Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival

ARAB NEWS |
A scene from the film “The Other Side of Hope.”
BOSNIA: A film about a Syrian refugee in the Finnish capital Helsinki opened the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival on Friday night.
The film, “The Other Side of Hope,” was directed by Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki.
The Sarajevo Film Festival, launched in 1995, has become a cultural event in the Balkan region. Some 100,000 fans are expected to visit Sarajevo during the event, Xinhua quoted organizers as saying.
American director Oliver Stone and legendary British comedian John Cleese are expected to receive honors for their contribution to the art of film.
In the following eight days, movie lovers will be able to watch 235 films in 18 different programs, featuring 43 world premieres from 54 countries and regions.
BOSNIA: A film about a Syrian refugee in the Finnish capital Helsinki opened the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival on Friday night.
The film, “The Other Side of Hope,” was directed by Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki.
The Sarajevo Film Festival, launched in 1995, has become a cultural event in the Balkan region. Some 100,000 fans are expected to visit Sarajevo during the event, Xinhua quoted organizers as saying.
American director Oliver Stone and legendary British comedian John Cleese are expected to receive honors for their contribution to the art of film.
In the following eight days, movie lovers will be able to watch 235 films in 18 different programs, featuring 43 world premieres from 54 countries and regions.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Judge throws out DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift

DENVER: A judge on Friday threw out a former radio host’s case against Taylor Swift in a trial that...

Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival

BOSNIA: A film about a Syrian refugee in the Finnish capital Helsinki opened the 23rd Sarajevo Film...

Judge throws out DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift
Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival
Amir-Faryal divorce drama: Will they, won’t they?
Basketball star Kevin Durant apologizes for saying India ‘20 years behind’
‘Let it be’: Mongolians protest as bulldozers threaten Beatles monument
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
Latest News
Deposed Pakistani PM calls for 'revolution' in talk to crowd
Government agencies present plans to serve pilgrims to Makkah governor
10 views
Saudi commission suspends services at main offices of STC, Mobily and Zain for violating rules
68 views
US-Saudi joint exercise ‘Earnest Leader 2017’ concludes
4 views
Security chief: 9,000 officers to protect Hajj metro
8 views
Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR