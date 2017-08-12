Syrian refugee film opens Sarajevo Film Festival

BOSNIA: A film about a Syrian refugee in the Finnish capital Helsinki opened the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival on Friday night.

The film, “The Other Side of Hope,” was directed by Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki.

The Sarajevo Film Festival, launched in 1995, has become a cultural event in the Balkan region. Some 100,000 fans are expected to visit Sarajevo during the event, Xinhua quoted organizers as saying.

American director Oliver Stone and legendary British comedian John Cleese are expected to receive honors for their contribution to the art of film.

In the following eight days, movie lovers will be able to watch 235 films in 18 different programs, featuring 43 world premieres from 54 countries and regions.

