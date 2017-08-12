  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 12 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Italian tourist held for killing hotel supervisor in Egypt

Reuters |
A policeman stands guard in Minya, Egypt, in this May 26, 2017 photo. (AP)
CAIRO: An Italian tourist has been detained in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam on suspicion of killing a supervisor on a hotel building site, judicial sources said.
The supervising engineer died after becoming involved in a brawl on Thursday when he warned the tourist not to enter a restricted area, the sources said.
The Tourism Ministry said on Friday that the Italian, Ivan Pascal Moro, had admitted causing the man’s death.
The suspect was remanded in custody on Saturday for another week, the sources said.
An Egyptian tourism official based in Italy was traveling to Marsa Alam to take charge of Moro’s children, aged 6 and 15, and bring them back to Italy. The children were present at the time of the incident and have since been in the care of a hotel employee, the ministry said.
CAIRO: An Italian tourist has been detained in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam on suspicion of killing a supervisor on a hotel building site, judicial sources said.
The supervising engineer died after becoming involved in a brawl on Thursday when he warned the tourist not to enter a restricted area, the sources said.
The Tourism Ministry said on Friday that the Italian, Ivan Pascal Moro, had admitted causing the man’s death.
The suspect was remanded in custody on Saturday for another week, the sources said.
An Egyptian tourism official based in Italy was traveling to Marsa Alam to take charge of Moro’s children, aged 6 and 15, and bring them back to Italy. The children were present at the time of the incident and have since been in the care of a hotel employee, the ministry said.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Houthis target Arab coalition warship

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militias attempted to attack Al-Mokha port in the early hours of Saturday,...

Italian tourist held for killing hotel supervisor in Egypt

CAIRO: An Italian tourist has been detained in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam on...

Houthis target Arab coalition warship
Italian tourist held for killing hotel supervisor in Egypt
US fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain airport
US president trying to ‘kill’ nuclear deal, says Iranian foreign minister
Egypt train crash toll hits 41 as drivers questioned
Syrian regime to facilitate chemical weapons team mission
Latest News
Deposed Pakistani PM calls for 'revolution' in talk to crowd
Government agencies present plans to serve pilgrims to Makkah governor
10 views
Saudi commission suspends services at main offices of STC, Mobily and Zain for violating rules
68 views
US-Saudi joint exercise ‘Earnest Leader 2017’ concludes
4 views
Security chief: 9,000 officers to protect Hajj metro
8 views
Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR