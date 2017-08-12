  • Search form

Middle-East

Houthis target Arab coalition warship

Reuters
Houthis check a car as they guard a street during clashes near the presidential palace in Sanaa, Yemen, in this file photo. (AP)
DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militias attempted to attack Al-Mokha port in the early hours of Saturday, using a remote-controlled boat packed with explosives, said Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition.
“The coalition forces detected the boat three miles off the port, while it was sailing at 39 knots, and was intercepted by the coalition defense and diverted from its initial trajectory,” Al-Malki said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the UAE said four of its soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Yemen while taking part in the campaign targeting Shiite rebels.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the fatalities early Saturday.
WAM said the helicopter crashed in Yemen’s Shabwa province due to a technical malfunction.
