Saudia begins flights to Mauritius

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will begin scheduled flights between Riyadh and Jeddah to Mauritius from Sept. 14.

Mauritius is the third new route for the airline this year and 87th destination overall.

The island provides a variety of attractions, such as marine and eco-tourism ventures, diving, beaches and much more.

For the first time, the two nations will have regular scheduled flights, proving a seamless link for passengers from Mauritius to visit the Kingdom.

Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said: “As a full-service carrier, Saudia provides an extensive selection of routes for leisure and business travelers alike. The start of services to the island of Mauritius provides guests with a unique destination to visit. We thank the government of Mauritius and the civil authority for welcoming Saudia and extending their full support.”

Flight SV481 will operate from Riyadh to Mauritius, with a brief one-hour stop in Jeddah. The total flying time to Mauritius is nine hours from Riyadh and seven hours 20 minutes from Jeddah.

The three-times-weekly service will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a two-class configuration of 24 fully-flat seats in business class and 274 seats in guest class. All aircraft in Saudia’s fleet include its inflight entertainment and connectivity system, which includes over 2,500 hours of movies, television programs, games, music and more.

Special introductory fares are now available for purchase and can be obtained from the airline’s website, its mobile app, or through a travel agent. Packages including flight, hotels and excursions can all be pre-arranged and booked through the airline’s tourism division Saudia Holidays (www.holidaysbysaudia.com).

