  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 12 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Saudia begins flights to Mauritius

ARAB NEWS |
All aircraft in Saudia’s fleet include its inflight entertainment and connectivity system, which includes over 2,500 hours of movies, television programs, games, music and more.
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will begin scheduled flights between Riyadh and Jeddah to Mauritius from Sept. 14.
Mauritius is the third new route for the airline this year and 87th destination overall.
The island provides a variety of attractions, such as marine and eco-tourism ventures, diving, beaches and much more.
For the first time, the two nations will have regular scheduled flights, proving a seamless link for passengers from Mauritius to visit the Kingdom.
Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said: “As a full-service carrier, Saudia provides an extensive selection of routes for leisure and business travelers alike. The start of services to the island of Mauritius provides guests with a unique destination to visit. We thank the government of Mauritius and the civil authority for welcoming Saudia and extending their full support.”
Flight SV481 will operate from Riyadh to Mauritius, with a brief one-hour stop in Jeddah. The total flying time to Mauritius is nine hours from Riyadh and seven hours 20 minutes from Jeddah.
The three-times-weekly service will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a two-class configuration of 24 fully-flat seats in business class and 274 seats in guest class. All aircraft in Saudia’s fleet include its inflight entertainment and connectivity system, which includes over 2,500 hours of movies, television programs, games, music and more.
Special introductory fares are now available for purchase and can be obtained from the airline’s website, its mobile app, or through a travel agent. Packages including flight, hotels and excursions can all be pre-arranged and booked through the airline’s tourism division Saudia Holidays (www.holidaysbysaudia.com).
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will begin scheduled flights between Riyadh and Jeddah to Mauritius from Sept. 14.
Mauritius is the third new route for the airline this year and 87th destination overall.
The island provides a variety of attractions, such as marine and eco-tourism ventures, diving, beaches and much more.
For the first time, the two nations will have regular scheduled flights, proving a seamless link for passengers from Mauritius to visit the Kingdom.
Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said: “As a full-service carrier, Saudia provides an extensive selection of routes for leisure and business travelers alike. The start of services to the island of Mauritius provides guests with a unique destination to visit. We thank the government of Mauritius and the civil authority for welcoming Saudia and extending their full support.”
Flight SV481 will operate from Riyadh to Mauritius, with a brief one-hour stop in Jeddah. The total flying time to Mauritius is nine hours from Riyadh and seven hours 20 minutes from Jeddah.
The three-times-weekly service will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a two-class configuration of 24 fully-flat seats in business class and 274 seats in guest class. All aircraft in Saudia’s fleet include its inflight entertainment and connectivity system, which includes over 2,500 hours of movies, television programs, games, music and more.
Special introductory fares are now available for purchase and can be obtained from the airline’s website, its mobile app, or through a travel agent. Packages including flight, hotels and excursions can all be pre-arranged and booked through the airline’s tourism division Saudia Holidays (www.holidaysbysaudia.com).

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Saudia begins flights to Mauritius

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will begin scheduled flights between Riyadh and Jeddah to Mauritius...

Home Centre launches Family Tuesday to spread joy of togetherness

Spending quality time with family is getting increasingly hard in today’s fast-paced world. In a...

Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
Home Centre launches Family Tuesday to spread joy of togetherness
Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017 to attract leading AV brands
Canon to host Frontiers of Innovation Forum in partnership with MEED
Bentley takes up summer residence at Harrods
Bahrain’s non-oil growth accelerates to 4.4% in Q1 of 2017
Latest News
Kenya on edge after vote fraud claims spark deadly protests
1 views
Britain says will not stay in EU via ‘back door’
10 views
Canadian pastor returns home after N Korea ordeal
33 views
Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally
71 views
Kushner to lead Trump team on Middle East peace trip
281 views
Turkey tightens border security ahead of possible new wave of Syrian refugees
204 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR