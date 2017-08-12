  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

US-Saudi joint exercise ‘Earnest Leader 2017’ concludes

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
The joint exercise strengthened military cooperation in the face of global challenges.

RIYADH: US-Saudi ground forces on Thursday concluded their joint exercise “Earnest Leader 2017” in Tabuk, which aimed to develop and strengthen military relations, plans and programs between the two countries.
The joint exercise was held in the presence of Maj. Gen. Dhafer bin Ali Al-Shehri, commander of the Northwest Region, and Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Terrence McKenrick.
“We are very pleased with what we have seen between the interaction of our personnel and the U.S. personnel, enhancing their relationships,” said Al-Shehri during his closing statements. “We are also very happy to see the spirit of cooperation between all participants and the lessons learned that were gained from this exercise.”
“The successful execution of this exercise is a testament to the Royal Saudi Land forces, the United States Army, planners, Soldiers, as well as the gracious hospitality that has been extend to us,” said McKenrick.
This year’s Earnest Leader exercise focused Saudi and U.S. troops on border security and the logistical challenges faced in today’s irregular warfare environment, according to a US Central Command statement.

