  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally

World

Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally

The Associated Press |
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday. (REUTERS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: Police say a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. However, it was unclear if the crash may have been linked to the rally.
Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Related Articles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: Police say a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. However, it was unclear if the crash may have been linked to the rally.
Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Tags: Virginia Charlottesville

Comments

MORE FROM World

Kenya on edge after vote fraud claims spark deadly protests

NAIROBI: Tensions remained high in Kenya on Sunday after 11 people died in violent protests and the...

Britain says will not stay in EU via ‘back door’

LONDON: After weeks of feuding, two key figures in Britain’s cabinet came together Sunday to say...

Kenya on edge after vote fraud claims spark deadly protests
Britain says will not stay in EU via ‘back door’
Canadian pastor returns home after N Korea ordeal
Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally
Deposed Pakistani PM calls for 'revolution' in talk to crowd
Suicide bomber kills 15 in southwestern Pakistan
Latest News
Kenya on edge after vote fraud claims spark deadly protests
42 views
Britain says will not stay in EU via ‘back door’
53 views
Canadian pastor returns home after N Korea ordeal
73 views
Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally
123 views
Kushner to lead Trump team on Middle East peace trip
347 views
Turkey tightens border security ahead of possible new wave of Syrian refugees
246 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR