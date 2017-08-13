Adventurous couple explores Egypt in 60 days

CAIRO: A thrill-seeking Egyptian couple are traveling through the entire country in 60 days to encourage tourism among locals by shedding light on the country’s little-known gems.
Dalia El-Debaiky and Omar Attia share a passion for exploration and together have taken pictures of the most fascinating locations across Egypt, all compiled on their informative and inspiring Instagram account @aroundegyptin60days.
They have already been to all of Egypt’s 27 governorates on a mission to document the country’s must-visit attractions and shed light on the nation’s forgotten historical sites in a book which is set to be published in the near future.
Day 1: More than a thousand years before Picasso, Van Gogh and Da Vinci, artists in Egypt painted some of the most beautiful portraits in the history of art! On our 1st day in touring the Egyptian Antiquities Museum in Cairo, and aside from all the mummies and statues we saw, Dalia and I were stunned to explore a hall named "Fayoum's Mummy Portraits" which features dozens of naturalistic painted portraits on wooden panels. These portraits covered the respective faces of bodies that were mummified after death! The portraits were mainly found in Hawara, Fayoum, and date back to the Coptic Period at the time of Roman Occupation of Egypt, at the end of the 1st century B.C!! Oddly enough, as old as they are, they touched us as if they were painted last month! The colors are very strangely preserved, unfaded by time!
Celebrating love differently
The married couple are both “marketing gurus” and their passion for exploring Egypt has been an intrinsic part of their relationship since its beginning.
Attia told Arab News that they decided to hold their engagement party, the signing of the marriage contract ceremony and the wedding reception in different iconic locations across Cairo.
“Our engagement was celebrated by the Nile River and our Katb Al-Kitab (the Islamic marriage ceremony) pictures were captured outside the enormous Saladin Citadel in Cairo. Added to that, we held our wedding at the glamorous Mohammad Ali Palace.
“We wanted our festivities to be different, a celebration of love and heritage at the same time, and an experience that could hardly be forgotten by our guests.”
Day 4: When 'Art' finds its way out of the slums' darkest tunnels and prevails! On our way to the Religions' Complex in Al Fustat, Egypt's first capital city under the Muslim ruling, built by Amr Ibn El Aas, Dalia and I stumbled upon a beautiful arts village amidst old alleys and slums called "Al Fakhareen Village" designed to support local handcrafted talents! "Tourists' agencies diverted their sightseeing routes and no longer bring tourists here; and locals unfortunately either look down upon local talent and prefer to brag about buying expensive imported products or no longer appreciate art" - Farouk, an old pottery maker in this village claimed. After roaming the entire village and talking with the craftsmen there, Dalia and I insisted on supporting them and bought 2 plantation pots, 4 cooking clay pots and 3 miniature clay statues to place in our kitchen!
Both husband and wife went to the American University in Cairo and were first introduced at a Cairo Runners event.
During their engagement, they would avoid going to commonly-visited dining establishments and would instead take a boat ride on the Nile or spend time at one of Cairo’s several museums.
“Part of us knowing each other was also as we discovered more about our country,” Attia said.
After the wedding, they decided to take it to another level by venturing into other parts of Egypt and documenting their experience in pictures.
Their 60-day trip around Egypt — which is yet to be completed — encourages others to embark on a similar trip to see some of the country’s forgotten treasures.
Day 13: I've always wanted to go Venice!!! The idea of touring a city with houses built on water canals without roads; and boats are the only way to commute, has been dreamy and always tickled my mind! Never in the world would I have imagined that we have our own Venice here in Egypt though, until today! More shabby, yet exploding with culture, colors and stories to tell, this fishing village in El Mexx, in Alexandria is truly a fascinating, hidden gem!
“I’m trying to encourage people to dedicate 60 days of their lives to roam the entirety of Egypt,” Attia said.
They embarked on the first leg of their trip in 2013, but their photographs only recently saw light. Having completed 40 days of non-consecutive travel across Egypt, they still have 20 more days to go.
Writing a book
Once complete, the couple will finish off a bilingual trilogy on the journey, with hopes that it succeeds commercially and becomes part of the educational curriculum in Egyptian schools
“Just like Malaysia and Thailand, Egypt should include tourism as a subject in schools to teach youth the importance of tourism and how it contributes to the GDP,” Attia said.
Day 22: Completely off the commercial touristic track, who would have thought one could ever visit 'Al Zagazig' for a major sightseeing tour?! After reading a random online article about Bubastis (also known as Tell Basta), an ancient capital city of Pharaohnic Egypt and the centre of worship for the feline Goddess 'Bast', I headed there immediately with low expectations but was shocked to see thousands of stunning, scattered artefacts from Ancient Pharaohnic, Greek and Roman eras!! A gold mine for avid explorers that very few locals sadly know about!
The book, Attia told Arab News, will include information on each destination, where to go and how much time should be spent in each place, in addition to tips on how to respect a destination’s culture and heritage.
It will also include the costs the couple incurred — at the time of their visit — in each destination.
