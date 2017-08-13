  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 26 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Hundreds suffer symptoms in Iran chlorine leak

Associated Press |
Iranian women sit on street bench in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. (REUTERS: THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY)

TEHRAN: Iranian state TV is reporting that more than 300 people suffered respiratory and other problems after a chlorine gas leakage in the country’s south.
The Sunday report says the victims have been taken to local hospitals in the city of Dezful, some 500 miles (805 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran. Thirty people were hospitalized and the rest were released.
The report said the gas leaked from reservoirs in an abandoned warehouse of the local water supply company.
Dezful, population 250,000, is located in oil-rich Khuzestan province.

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Iranian state TV is reporting that more than 300 people suffered respiratory and other problems after a chlorine gas leakage in the country’s south.
The Sunday report says the victims have been taken to local hospitals in the city of Dezful, some 500 miles (805 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran. Thirty people were hospitalized and the rest were released.
The report said the gas leaked from reservoirs in an abandoned warehouse of the local water supply company.
Dezful, population 250,000, is located in oil-rich Khuzestan province.

Tags: Iran chlorine

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Kuwait battles oil spill in Arabian Gulf waters

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait battled Sunday to control an oil spill off its southern coast that stained...

Two US service members killed, five injured in northern Iraq

WASHINGTON: Two US service members were killed and five injured during combat operations in...

Kuwait battles oil spill in Arabian Gulf waters
Two US service members killed, five injured in northern Iraq
Hundreds suffer symptoms in Iran chlorine leak
Iran eyes more funds for missiles, Guards after US sanctions
Kushner to lead Trump team on Middle East peace trip
Turkey tightens border security ahead of possible new wave of Syrian refugees
Latest News
Kuwait battles oil spill in Arabian Gulf waters
4 views
Two US service members killed, five injured in northern Iraq
18 views
UAE consumer spending to top $261 billion by 2021
16 views
Non-oil trade at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone tops $80.2 billion in 2016
155 views
British MP slammed for saying Pakistani men ‘predominately’ involved in sexual abuse
1401 views
Watch: BMW plunges seven stories from garage in newly-released video
850 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR