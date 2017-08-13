Watch: BMW plunges seven stories from garage in newly-released video

  • Search form

Arab News |
According to local media, the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

DUBAI: Police in Austin, Texas, have released footage of a BMW that fell seven stories off a garage.
The incident took place in July but the video was released on Thursday and promptly went viral.
The woman who was driving the car suffered injuries but survived the fall.
According to local media, the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the car to lurch forward through the retention wires of the building.

The car hit the tail-end of a SUV, but did not injure its driver.
Last September, a car drove through the retention wires of the same garage and was left dangling before the driver was rescued.
The garage is currently being assessed by a structural engineer and remains closed to the public.

