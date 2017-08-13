  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Gulfnav back on even keel as CEO promises to quadruple profits

Sean Cronin |
A crewboat of Gulf Navigation is shown in this picture from the company's website. (Courtesy: Gulf Navigation website)
LONDON: The CEO of Gulf Navigation (GulfNav) has pledged to quadruple profits over the next four years as the shipping company flagged more improvements.
GulfNav on Sunday reported a 20 percent increase in net profit to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in the second quarter.
It represents a dramatic turnaround for a company that only two years ago was fighting for survival.
The Dubai-listed shipper said its current assets now exceed its current liabilities following a turnaround plan.
“Since we started a new phase to improve our performance and expand our business scope, our strategy focused on three main pillars: expansion, growth and permanence,” said CEO Khamis Juma Buamim.
“We have also succeeded in achieving many goals, starting by addressing the outstanding legal, financial and administrative issues, to launching our new brand that reflects the strategy of the company to enhance our position in the market.”
GulfNav is emerging from a choppy period of mounting financial losses and legal rows.
It was hit by a number of setbacks including the seizure of two of its tankers by creditors in late 2013 following a default on loans.
More recently it has embarked on a turnaround plan and intends to issue $250 million in Islamic bonds.
The company also aims to acquire another 20 ships by the second half of 2020, and said it want to increase profits by 300 percent over the next four years.
LONDON: The CEO of Gulf Navigation (GulfNav) has pledged to quadruple profits over the next four years as the shipping company flagged more improvements.
GulfNav on Sunday reported a 20 percent increase in net profit to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in the second quarter.
It represents a dramatic turnaround for a company that only two years ago was fighting for survival.
The Dubai-listed shipper said its current assets now exceed its current liabilities following a turnaround plan.
“Since we started a new phase to improve our performance and expand our business scope, our strategy focused on three main pillars: expansion, growth and permanence,” said CEO Khamis Juma Buamim.
“We have also succeeded in achieving many goals, starting by addressing the outstanding legal, financial and administrative issues, to launching our new brand that reflects the strategy of the company to enhance our position in the market.”
GulfNav is emerging from a choppy period of mounting financial losses and legal rows.
It was hit by a number of setbacks including the seizure of two of its tankers by creditors in late 2013 following a default on loans.
More recently it has embarked on a turnaround plan and intends to issue $250 million in Islamic bonds.
The company also aims to acquire another 20 ships by the second half of 2020, and said it want to increase profits by 300 percent over the next four years.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

UAE commercial landlords offer tenant incentives as demand falls

LONDON: Commercial property landlords in the UAE have been forced to offer tenants better...

Dubai Pepsi bottler loses fizz ahead of sugar ‘sin tax’

LONDON: The Dubai-based Pepsi bottler lost some of its fizz in the second quarter as sales...

UAE commercial landlords offer tenant incentives as demand falls
Dubai Pepsi bottler loses fizz ahead of sugar ‘sin tax’
Gulfnav back on even keel as CEO promises to quadruple profits
Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase
Merkel’s rival slams car bosses in bid to revive campaign
Estonia ‘e-residency’ offers Brexit Brits EU loophole
Latest News
UAE commercial landlords offer tenant incentives as demand falls
Dubai Pepsi bottler loses fizz ahead of sugar ‘sin tax’
Gulfnav back on even keel as CEO promises to quadruple profits
Pakistan at 70: ‘Midnight’s children’ recall the bloodshed and chaos of partition
2 views
Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase
7 views
Merkel’s rival slams car bosses in bid to revive campaign
9 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR