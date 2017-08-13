Happy Independence Day to all my fellow citizens!

While we happily hoist the national flag today we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the development of Pakistan. Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom our elders had resolved that this nation through constant endeavors will make our country a cradle of peace, brotherhood and a welfare society which will be an example for the world to follow.

In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality. It is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy. The Constitution is a document, which will show us the path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing.

Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic traditions and will also strengthen the process of national progress.

Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense.