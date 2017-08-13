  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 39 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow citizens!

Mamnoon Hussain, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan |
Mamnoon Hussain, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

While we happily hoist the national flag today we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the development of Pakistan. Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom our elders had resolved that this nation through constant endeavors will make our country a cradle of peace, brotherhood and a welfare society which will be an example for the world to follow.
In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality. It is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy. The Constitution is a document, which will show us the path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing.
Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic traditions and will also strengthen the process of national progress.
Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense.

Related Articles

While we happily hoist the national flag today we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the development of Pakistan. Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom our elders had resolved that this nation through constant endeavors will make our country a cradle of peace, brotherhood and a welfare society which will be an example for the world to follow.
In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality. It is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy. The Constitution is a document, which will show us the path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing.
Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic traditions and will also strengthen the process of national progress.
Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense.

Tags: National Day of Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have opened an investigation into a preacher who has been referred to...

24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two...

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
Madinah branch of Islamic Affairs Ministry implements 2017 Hajj plan
Residents soon to return home to Saudi village as terrorists are expelled and rehab begins
US needs to confront the evils of Muslim Brotherhood: SAPRAC president
Latest News
Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
1453 views
Kesha, free at last, shines brighter than ever on ‘Rainbow’
9 views
Metallica guitarist’s monster movie posters go on display
7 views
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
394 views
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
437 views
Turkey policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect
84 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR