  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • 24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
The confiscated drugs. (AN photo)

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two attempts to smuggle a total of 9 million amphetamine (Captagon) pills into the Kingdom were foiled, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.
In the first case, UAE authorities seized 6 million amphetamine tablets and arrested two Syrians involved in the case, he said.
In the second case, Saudi and UAE authorities, in a joint operation, foiled an attempt to smuggle 3 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom. They arrested 11 persons, including 10 Syrians and one Saudi, the spokesman said.
The ministry said the Kingdom’s security authorities are capable of deterring the continued attempts to target the citizens with narcotic substances.
Furthermore, Saudi border guards have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 335kg of narcotic substances and arrested 11 smugglers in Jazan, Najran and Asir regions.
Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said the border guards will remain a strong, vigilant, steadfast barrier to all those trying to harm the homeland, attack its citizens and smuggle drugs.

Related Articles

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two attempts to smuggle a total of 9 million amphetamine (Captagon) pills into the Kingdom were foiled, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.
In the first case, UAE authorities seized 6 million amphetamine tablets and arrested two Syrians involved in the case, he said.
In the second case, Saudi and UAE authorities, in a joint operation, foiled an attempt to smuggle 3 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom. They arrested 11 persons, including 10 Syrians and one Saudi, the spokesman said.
The ministry said the Kingdom’s security authorities are capable of deterring the continued attempts to target the citizens with narcotic substances.
Furthermore, Saudi border guards have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 335kg of narcotic substances and arrested 11 smugglers in Jazan, Najran and Asir regions.
Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said the border guards will remain a strong, vigilant, steadfast barrier to all those trying to harm the homeland, attack its citizens and smuggle drugs.

Tags: Captagon dangerous drugs UAE amphetamine

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have opened an investigation into a preacher who has been referred to...

24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two...

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
Madinah branch of Islamic Affairs Ministry implements 2017 Hajj plan
Residents soon to return home to Saudi village as terrorists are expelled and rehab begins
US needs to confront the evils of Muslim Brotherhood: SAPRAC president
Latest News
Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
1129 views
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
48 views
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
38 views
Turkey policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect
33 views
Madinah branch of Islamic Affairs Ministry implements 2017 Hajj plan
28 views
Residents soon to return home to Saudi village as terrorists are expelled and rehab begins
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR