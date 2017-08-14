24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two attempts to smuggle a total of 9 million amphetamine (Captagon) pills into the Kingdom were foiled, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

In the first case, UAE authorities seized 6 million amphetamine tablets and arrested two Syrians involved in the case, he said.

In the second case, Saudi and UAE authorities, in a joint operation, foiled an attempt to smuggle 3 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom. They arrested 11 persons, including 10 Syrians and one Saudi, the spokesman said.

The ministry said the Kingdom’s security authorities are capable of deterring the continued attempts to target the citizens with narcotic substances.

Furthermore, Saudi border guards have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 335kg of narcotic substances and arrested 11 smugglers in Jazan, Najran and Asir regions.

Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said the border guards will remain a strong, vigilant, steadfast barrier to all those trying to harm the homeland, attack its citizens and smuggle drugs.