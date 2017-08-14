  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry

Saudi Arabia

Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Civil Defense firefighters search for trapped occupants of a fire-hit building in Jazan in this Dec. 24, 2015 file photo. Hajj officials on Sunday said the death of an Iraqi pilgrim after falling from a Madinah hotel building was accidental.(Saudi Civil Defense photo)

MADINAH: An investigation into the death of an Iraqi woman in her 50s, who fell from the balcony of her hotel room in Madinah, has shown that the incident was accidental.
The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, Mohammed Al-Bejawi, said and that there is no truth to claims that she committed suicide or that there is a suspected criminal case in her fall.
The investigation has shown that the woman fell to her death from the balcony of her room in the Mawaddah Hotel as she was trying to hang her laundry while standing on a chair. She lost her balance, and fell to her death, Al-Bejawi added.
Khalid Al-Atiah, head of the Iraqi High Commission for Hajj and Umrah, visited Al-Bejawi in his office and listened to the results of the investigation into the death of the Iraqi woman.
Al-Atiah expressed his deep appreciation to the Saudi government for working hard to serve the pilgrims. He also noted that the Iraqi pilgrims are enjoying peace and comfort while performing their rituals like all other pilgrims.

Related Articles

MADINAH: An investigation into the death of an Iraqi woman in her 50s, who fell from the balcony of her hotel room in Madinah, has shown that the incident was accidental.
The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, Mohammed Al-Bejawi, said and that there is no truth to claims that she committed suicide or that there is a suspected criminal case in her fall.
The investigation has shown that the woman fell to her death from the balcony of her room in the Mawaddah Hotel as she was trying to hang her laundry while standing on a chair. She lost her balance, and fell to her death, Al-Bejawi added.
Khalid Al-Atiah, head of the Iraqi High Commission for Hajj and Umrah, visited Al-Bejawi in his office and listened to the results of the investigation into the death of the Iraqi woman.
Al-Atiah expressed his deep appreciation to the Saudi government for working hard to serve the pilgrims. He also noted that the Iraqi pilgrims are enjoying peace and comfort while performing their rituals like all other pilgrims.

Tags: Madinah hajj Hajj 2017

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have opened an investigation into a preacher who has been referred to...

24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: As a result of cooperation and exchange of information with counterparts in the UAE, two...

Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
Madinah branch of Islamic Affairs Ministry implements 2017 Hajj plan
Residents soon to return home to Saudi village as terrorists are expelled and rehab begins
US needs to confront the evils of Muslim Brotherhood: SAPRAC president
Latest News
Saudi authorities pursue preacher for hate speech against late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdelredha
1161 views
24 arrested in separate attempts to smuggle banned drugs to Saudi Arabia
129 views
Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry
48 views
Turkey policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect
42 views
Madinah branch of Islamic Affairs Ministry implements 2017 Hajj plan
36 views
Residents soon to return home to Saudi village as terrorists are expelled and rehab begins
52 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR