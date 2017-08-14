Iraqi woman’s fall from Madinah hotel balcony an accident, says Hajj Ministry

MADINAH: An investigation into the death of an Iraqi woman in her 50s, who fell from the balcony of her hotel room in Madinah, has shown that the incident was accidental.

The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, Mohammed Al-Bejawi, said and that there is no truth to claims that she committed suicide or that there is a suspected criminal case in her fall.

The investigation has shown that the woman fell to her death from the balcony of her room in the Mawaddah Hotel as she was trying to hang her laundry while standing on a chair. She lost her balance, and fell to her death, Al-Bejawi added.

Khalid Al-Atiah, head of the Iraqi High Commission for Hajj and Umrah, visited Al-Bejawi in his office and listened to the results of the investigation into the death of the Iraqi woman.

Al-Atiah expressed his deep appreciation to the Saudi government for working hard to serve the pilgrims. He also noted that the Iraqi pilgrims are enjoying peace and comfort while performing their rituals like all other pilgrims.