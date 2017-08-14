New app that is giving people “too much” feedback

DUBAI: The latest craze to hit social media is apparently an app called “Sarahah,” which was initially created to enable staff to provide constructive feedback to their colleagues anonymously.



But despite its best intentions, some people are beginning to find that there really can be too much of a good thing as their friends, overwhelmed with the generously positive feedback, share screenshots of the messages, over and over again.



Roughly translated from Arabic, Sarahah means “honesty.” The app of the same name, the work of Saudi developer Zain Al-Abidin, still opens with the greeting: “Leave a constructive message :)”



The app allows people to leave anonymous feedback, so people can be made of their strengths and weaknesses.



But many people have become so frustrated with seeing the good messages that Twitter has become the tool of choice with those who are venting their frustration.



There are concerns now that the app is being used outside the work environment that it will lead to cyberbullying – some people are already discovering that.





#sarahah defines everything that's wrong with the society today. Anonymous cyber bullying is already a reality! Why the need for masks? — Madhulika Narasimhan (@madly_ka) August 14, 2017

Someone told me on #Sarahah that it's good that my boyfriend dumped me, because I'm annoying.

Wow. Like how much can someone hate? — Muskaan :) (@KameeniChhori) August 14, 2017

Do you know who are the most useless people on planet?

Ans : All of them who registered to #Sarahah and now posting screenshots everywhere — Shubham Solanki (@shubham2266) August 14, 2017

Phases of #Sarahah:



1. Criticize Sarahah.

2. Sign up with enthusiasm.

3. Spam with screenshots.

4. Delete Sarahah.

5. Criticize Sarahah. — Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) August 14, 2017

The fact that #Sarahah is going #viral just shows how we are thriving for constant validation! #Trending #Apps — Akanksha Tyagi (@AkankshaT14) August 13, 2017

Go ask your parents how they feel about you, this #sarahah frm random strangers won't get you anywhere!! — Anusha (@seth_anusha) August 13, 2017

It's too bad that people need #Sarahah for validation in their life. — John Wetzel (@JohnnyWetzel) August 14, 2017

