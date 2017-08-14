  • Search form

New app that is giving people “too much” feedback

Arab News |
The Sarahah app that's giving possibly too much feedback

DUBAI: The latest craze to hit social media is apparently an app called “Sarahah,” which was initially created to enable staff to provide constructive feedback to their colleagues anonymously.

But despite its best intentions, some people are beginning to find that there really can be too much of a good thing as their friends, overwhelmed with the generously positive feedback, share screenshots of the messages, over and over again.

Roughly translated from Arabic, Sarahah means “honesty.” The app of the same name, the work of Saudi developer Zain Al-Abidin, still opens with the greeting: “Leave a constructive message :)”

The app allows people to leave anonymous feedback, so people can be made of their strengths and weaknesses.

But many people have become so frustrated with seeing the good messages that Twitter has become the tool of choice with those who are venting their frustration.

There are concerns now that the app is being used outside the work environment that it will lead to cyberbullying – some people are already discovering that.





Then there is the doubters:









And finally some sensible advice:




