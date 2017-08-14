Saudi Arabia-based YouTube stars bake pizza with Al Baik chicken, fans go wild

DUBAI: Pizza is delicious. Fried chicken is tantalizing. Put them together and you either have a recipe for disaster or you have reached the pinnacle of fast food dining.

That is exactly what Saudi Arabia-based YouTube stars Abdulrahman and Amir did over the weekend, treating fans to a video in which they made a homemade pizza topped with fried chicken from Al Baik, a wildly-popular chain in the country.

Posted to their YouTube channel Lift and Cheat on Saturday, the video shows the two bloggers embark on a culinary journey — from a ball of dough to a junk food lover’s dream pizza.



The video has gone viral with close to 500,000 views as of Monday.

The duo combine tomato sauce, garlic paste, shredded cheese and fried chicken to create a pizza that is taking Saudi social media by storm.

“I am so hungry now,” one user commented underneath the video.

“After watching this, I am heading over to Al Baik,” another said.

The video comes as Al Baik announced, via its Twitter account, the signing of a preliminary agreement to open an outlet 20km from Riyadh, the first in the Saudi capital.

CEO Rami Abu Ghazala stated last year that branches of the popular chain will be opened in the Riyadh area within the next five years.