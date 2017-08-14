Sierra Leone death toll rises to 312 after massive floods: Red Cross

FREETOWN: The death toll from massive flooding and a mudslide that have hit Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, rose to 180 on Monday, a hospital source told AFP.

Mohamed Sinneh, a morgue technician at Freetown’s Connaught Hospital, said “at least” 180 bodies had been received, leaving no space to lay the dead because of the “overwhelming” number of corpses being brought to the facility.