Last updated: 12 sec ago

  Sierra Leone death toll rises to 312 after massive floods: Red Cross

Sierra Leone death toll rises to 312 after massive floods: Red Cross

Sierra Leone flooding death toll rises to 180: hospital source. (AFP/S4CCC-SL)

FREETOWN: The death toll from massive flooding and a mudslide that have hit Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, rose to 180 on Monday, a hospital source told AFP.
Mohamed Sinneh, a morgue technician at Freetown’s Connaught Hospital, said “at least” 180 bodies had been received, leaving no space to lay the dead because of the “overwhelming” number of corpses being brought to the facility.

