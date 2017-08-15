  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft arrive in US to participate in ‘Red and Green Flag 2017’ exercise

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |
Royal Saudi Air Force planes flew thousands of miles with newly graduated pilots to take part in exercises being held at Nellis air base in the US.
RIYADH: Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) aircraft have arrived in the US to participate in the “Red and Green Flag 2017” exercise for the sixth time in a row.
The RSAF is participating in the exercise, held at Nellis air base, with 11 Typhoons, air and technical crews, and air control teams.
The aircraft flew 9,000 miles with newly graduated pilots who will participate in the training and engage in simulated battles.
The journey passed through difficult weather conditions, but the pilots’ skill and technical support staff were of great help.
The exercise entails a number of day and night flights aimed at planning joint execution of advanced combat operations. It will also include the participation of combat aircraft for air protection functions; air interdiction and near-air support against stationary and mobile targets. They will counter hostile forces using advanced electronic systems. This will create a spirit of competition and challenge for participants, and create a near-combat environment.
The exercise is one of RSAF’s most important with the US Air Force and those of other countries.

