Saudi Arabia repatriates 1,392 domestic workers

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development yesterday revealed that 1,392 domestic workers left the female workers’ shelter (guest house) and departed to their home countries during the Hijri month of Shawal. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to repatriate all other domestic workers after completion of their formal procedures.

The female workers’ shelter receives runaway domestic workers and offers them care until their cases with their employers are resolved and their repatriation arranged.

The ministry said that it is keen to provide these workers with full protection and help them obtain their full rights before sending them to their home countries.

Ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Kheil said that the regulations for domestic workers stipulate that in case of any disputes, one party should launch an official complaint against the other with a domestic labor arbitration committee.

In another development, the ministry has launched an electronic performance system for its employees to improve their capabilities and develop their performance.

The ministry said failure to use the system may have undesirable consequences for the employee, such as exclusion of the employee from promotions records.

