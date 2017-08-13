  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia repatriates 1,392 domestic workers

ARAB NEWS |
The ministry said that it is keen to provide these workers with full protection. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development yesterday revealed that 1,392 domestic workers left the female workers’ shelter (guest house) and departed to their home countries during the Hijri month of Shawal. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to repatriate all other domestic workers after completion of their formal procedures.
The female workers’ shelter receives runaway domestic workers and offers them care until their cases with their employers are resolved and their repatriation arranged.
The ministry said that it is keen to provide these workers with full protection and help them obtain their full rights before sending them to their home countries.
Ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Kheil said that the regulations for domestic workers stipulate that in case of any disputes, one party should launch an official complaint against the other with a domestic labor arbitration committee.
In another development, the ministry has launched an electronic performance system for its employees to improve their capabilities and develop their performance.
The ministry said failure to use the system may have undesirable consequences for the employee, such as exclusion of the employee from promotions records.

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development yesterday revealed that 1,392 domestic workers left the female workers’ shelter (guest house) and departed to their home countries during the Hijri month of Shawal. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to repatriate all other domestic workers after completion of their formal procedures.
The female workers’ shelter receives runaway domestic workers and offers them care until their cases with their employers are resolved and their repatriation arranged.
The ministry said that it is keen to provide these workers with full protection and help them obtain their full rights before sending them to their home countries.
Ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Kheil said that the regulations for domestic workers stipulate that in case of any disputes, one party should launch an official complaint against the other with a domestic labor arbitration committee.
In another development, the ministry has launched an electronic performance system for its employees to improve their capabilities and develop their performance.
The ministry said failure to use the system may have undesirable consequences for the employee, such as exclusion of the employee from promotions records.
Tags: Saudi maids Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Saudi expats

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to launch joint trade council with Iraq

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, decided on Monday to set up...

Saudi-Iraqi border crossing to reopen after 27 years

JEDDAH: Al-Jadidah Arar border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which has been closed for...

Saudi Arabia to launch joint trade council with Iraq
Saudi-Iraqi border crossing to reopen after 27 years
Over 95,000 people turned away for lacking Hajj permits
Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft arrive in US to participate in ‘Red and Green Flag 2017’ exercise
Private flights allocated for 1,000 Hajjis from families of killed Palestinians
World is looking at India with admiration
Latest News
China warns it ‘won’t sit idle’ if US harms trade ties
340 views
Maduro orders Venezuela military drill after Trump threat
237 views
Hong Kong democrat arrested for “misleading” police after abduction claims
76 views
Bugs on the menu at Swiss supermarket
179 views
Car ramming east of Paris kills girl, terrorism ruled out
398 views
British cybersecurity expert pleads not guilty to US charges
126 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR