  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Four arrested in India for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

Media

Four arrested in India for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

AFP |
This image released by HBO shows a scene from an episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ which aired Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. The series continued its ratings reign with a best-yet audience of 10.2 million. (HBO via AP)
MUMBAI: Four people have been arrested in India for leaking an episode from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” television series before it was aired in the country, police said Monday.
Already the most pirated show in TV history, the popular fantasy drama — which tells the story of noble families vying for the Iron Throne — has been plagued by leaks in recent weeks following the premiere of the seventh season.
After receiving a complaint for a company “we investigated the case and have arrested four individuals for unauthorized publication of the fourth episode from season seven,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan told AFP.
He said the four — accused of criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses — would be detained until August 21 amid an investigation.
The case was filed by a Mumbai-based company responsible for storing and processing the TV episodes for an app, local media said.
The four arrested were company employees who possessed official credentials giving them access to the episodes, the reports added.
Game of Thrones has more Emmy Awards than any narrative show in history and airs in 170 countries, with viewership figures shattering records across the world.
As well as being a hit globally, it has a massive fan base in South Asia.
Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss last year announced the shortened run of seven and six episodes for the final two seasons and confirmed the summer return for season seven, a departure from the usual April premieres.
The show has been teasing winter’s arrival since its pilot episode in 2011, and in the latest episode preview “Death Is The Enemy” has finally moved closer to showcasing a battle between a horde of undead “White Walkers” from the frozen North and a troop of warriors led by hero Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
MUMBAI: Four people have been arrested in India for leaking an episode from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” television series before it was aired in the country, police said Monday.
Already the most pirated show in TV history, the popular fantasy drama — which tells the story of noble families vying for the Iron Throne — has been plagued by leaks in recent weeks following the premiere of the seventh season.
After receiving a complaint for a company “we investigated the case and have arrested four individuals for unauthorized publication of the fourth episode from season seven,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan told AFP.
He said the four — accused of criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses — would be detained until August 21 amid an investigation.
The case was filed by a Mumbai-based company responsible for storing and processing the TV episodes for an app, local media said.
The four arrested were company employees who possessed official credentials giving them access to the episodes, the reports added.
Game of Thrones has more Emmy Awards than any narrative show in history and airs in 170 countries, with viewership figures shattering records across the world.
As well as being a hit globally, it has a massive fan base in South Asia.
Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss last year announced the shortened run of seven and six episodes for the final two seasons and confirmed the summer return for season seven, a departure from the usual April premieres.
The show has been teasing winter’s arrival since its pilot episode in 2011, and in the latest episode preview “Death Is The Enemy” has finally moved closer to showcasing a battle between a horde of undead “White Walkers” from the frozen North and a troop of warriors led by hero Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Comments

MORE FROM Media

BBC Persian staff see assets frozen by Iranian authorities

DUBAI: The BBC say’s the Iranian authorities have frozen the assets of its staff working for the...

Four arrested in India for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

MUMBAI: Four people have been arrested in India for leaking an episode from HBO’s “Game of Thrones...

BBC Persian staff see assets frozen by Iranian authorities
Four arrested in India for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode
Parents in Arab world warned over cyberbullying threat
Rivals watching nervously as Facebook unveils new video feature
HBO hack not seen curbing enthusiasm for Mideast pay-TV
Neo-Nazi site’s registration canceled by GoDaddy then Google
Latest News
Grace Mugabe turns self in to S. Africa police over alleged assault
12 views
Philippines says China has agreed no new expansion in South China Sea
12 views
Death toll in South Asia monsoon flooding rises to 245
485 views
VIDEO: Little Mila describes her first day at preschool with hilarious detail
49 views
Conflicts in Syria, Iraq far from over despite Daesh setbacks
28 views
Israeli billionaire Steinmetz held in fraud probe
51 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR