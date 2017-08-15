  • Search form

Offbeat

Mumbai why you turn your stray dogs blue?

Arab News |
A dog in India that was turned blue because of pollution in the river caused by local factories
DUBAI: Stray dogs are a common sight on India’s streets, but animal protection officers have recently reported seeing a small amount of blue canines wandering around in Mumbai.
It is thought that a local river where the animals swim and drink has been polluted with industrial waste that has turned their fur blue.
The problem is with the Kasadi River, in Navi Mumbai, which is next to the Maharashtra state capital in Western India and is deemed to be unfit for human consumption.
Now, with an increase in blue dogs, animal protection officers have called on local officials to cut the pollution.
“It was shocking to see how the dog’s white fur had turned completely blue,” animal protection officer Arati Chauhan said.
“We have spotted almost five such dogs here and have asked the pollution control board to act against such industries.”
According to local newspaper reports, tests have revealed that pollution levels are 13 times the “safe limit.”
And local fishermen say that despite numerous complaints, the only change has been a reduction of the bad smell emitted from the water, while “pollution levels continue to be extremely high.”
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has received a complaint suggesting that local animals are suffering as a result of the waste.
A MPCB spokesman said: “Allowing the discharge of dye into any water body is illegal. We will take action against the polluters as they are destroying the environment. We have directed our sub-regional officer to investigate.”

