VIDEO: Little Mila describes her first day at preschool with hilarious detail

Arab News |
Little Mila describes her first day at preschool (YouTube)
Mila, 2, says she wanted to go to law school, but her Mom was having none of it. (YouTube)
So with pooping children and shady teachers, Mila’s first day sounded a riot — an actual riot... (YouTube)
3 photos
DUBAI: If ever you have looked at your two-year-old and thought they do not really understand, then you have yet to meet Mila, the YouTube sensation taking the Internet by storm with her hilarious take on school.

In her video, which received more than 50,000 views in four days, the adorable tot sits on the couch as she digs into a huge bag of popcorn and starts her rant about her first day at preschool.

From the outset she explains: “My mom had some news for me, she signed me up for preschool. I told her I want to go to law school,” well what is wrong with a bit of ambition – even with a two-year-old?

But she goes onto explain her mom’s reply: “She was like, ‘No Mila, you’re only two.’”

She goes onto describe the teacher as “shady” and says the “kids are insane.”

In fairness to her, her first day at preschool does sound like it was eventful if her description of her peers all “throwing staplers” and “pooping everywhere,” is anything to go by.

But she says she managed to succeed where the teachers failed, by calming it all down – just watch the video, we think it is brilliant.

