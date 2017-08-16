  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at village in northeast Nigeria

World

Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at village in northeast Nigeria

The Associated Press |
This file photo taken on July 29, 2017 shows the abandoned Rann General Hospital in the Rann Internally-Displaced Peoples’ (IDP) camp in northeastern Nigeria near the Cameroonian border. (AFP)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Suicide bombers attacked a camp for internally displaced people and a nearby market in a northeastern Nigeria village Tuesday, killing at least 20 people, a local official said Tuesday.
Village chief Lawan Kalli said Tuesday at least three suicide bombers entered Mandarari’s market around 5 p.m. posing as buyers, then an undetermined number went to the nearby camp for people displaced by Nigeria’s conflict while at least one stayed at the market. They all detonated their explosives almost simultaneously, he said.
“Our village is right at the entrance into Konduga town and that is where both the camp and the makeshift market are situated, which made us an instant target point of the insurgents,” Kalli said.
At least 80 people were injured and were rushed to the hospital in Maiduguri, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, he said.
Musa Bura, a youth volunteer in nearby Konduga town, said most members of the local defense force were on guard at the market and not the nearby camp.
“The suicide bombers came, three in number. One went into the camp and detonated and almost immediately everywhere turned into disarray, and in the confusion, the two other suicide bombers detonated in the market,” he said.
The death toll will likely rise, he predicted.
Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has displaced millions in Nigeria and neighboring countries and has killed more than 20,000 people.
The Islamic insurgents also staged attacks late Monday that killed seven people in the communities of Nyibango and Muduhu in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, said the chairman of the Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammed.
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Suicide bombers attacked a camp for internally displaced people and a nearby market in a northeastern Nigeria village Tuesday, killing at least 20 people, a local official said Tuesday.
Village chief Lawan Kalli said Tuesday at least three suicide bombers entered Mandarari’s market around 5 p.m. posing as buyers, then an undetermined number went to the nearby camp for people displaced by Nigeria’s conflict while at least one stayed at the market. They all detonated their explosives almost simultaneously, he said.
“Our village is right at the entrance into Konduga town and that is where both the camp and the makeshift market are situated, which made us an instant target point of the insurgents,” Kalli said.
At least 80 people were injured and were rushed to the hospital in Maiduguri, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, he said.
Musa Bura, a youth volunteer in nearby Konduga town, said most members of the local defense force were on guard at the market and not the nearby camp.
“The suicide bombers came, three in number. One went into the camp and detonated and almost immediately everywhere turned into disarray, and in the confusion, the two other suicide bombers detonated in the market,” he said.
The death toll will likely rise, he predicted.
Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has displaced millions in Nigeria and neighboring countries and has killed more than 20,000 people.
The Islamic insurgents also staged attacks late Monday that killed seven people in the communities of Nyibango and Muduhu in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, said the chairman of the Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammed.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at village in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Suicide bombers attacked a camp for internally displaced people and a nearby...

Special

Pakistani doctor’s quest for diabetes hospital bearing fruit

ABU DHABI: For more than six years now, Abu-Dhabi-based diabetologist Dr. Asjad Hameed has...

Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at village in northeast Nigeria
Pakistani doctor’s quest for diabetes hospital bearing fruit
Nearly 400 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide — coroner
Falling tree kills 12, injures 50 at Portugal religious festival
US cities ramp up removal of Confederate statues
Trump’s slow walk to condemning white supremacists
Latest News
Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at village in northeast Nigeria
US, Iran step up war of words as Rouhani issues nuclear threat
861 views
Thousands flee as Iraq intensifies airstrikes on Daesh-held Tal Afar town
575 views
US decries ‘genocide’ of Christians, others by Daesh
7 views
Air Berlin flies for insolvency after Etihad withdraws support
26 views
Dana Gas bondholders face ‘signi cant liability’ in UAE court case
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR