  US WW2 veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier

US WW2 veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier

WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, hold a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by his brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo has returned to the fallen soldier's family the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago. (AP)
Tatsuya Yasue, left, kisses the hands of WWII veteran Marvin Strombo during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo returned a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by Tatsuya's brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II. (AP)
WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, center, returns Tatsuya Yasue, left, a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by his brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo has returned to the fallen soldier's family the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago. (AP)
In this Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, wipes his tears while taking about his brother Sadao Yasue, who fell in battle during the war in Pacific more than 70 years ago, in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture. Former U.S. Marine Marvin Strombo will returns Sadao's calligraphy-covered flag he took from the fallen Japanese soldier 73 years ago. (AP)
Sayoko Furuta, right, 93, reacts as she is covered with a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by her brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Former U.S. Marine Marvin Strombo handed the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the fallen Japanese soldier 73 years ago back to Sadao Yasueâ€™s younger brother and sisters Tuesday. (AP)
TOKYO: When US Marine Marvin Strombo found a Japanese flag on the body of an enemy soldier during World War Two, he took and promised to one day return it to the family of his fallen foe.
That vow was fulfilled on Tuesday, exactly 72 years after Japan’s surrender, when Strombo, 93, handed the flag to the brother and sisters of Sadao Yasue.
Yasue, the eldest of six children from a farming town in central Japan, followed a common practice of carrying into battle a Japanese flag covered with messages and the signatures of family and friends.
Strombo said he found the flag on Yasue’s body after a 1944 battle on the island of Saipan, the site of fierce fighting in the Pacific war.
“I finally realized that if I didn’t take it, somebody else would have and it would be lost forever,” Strombo said in an interview provided by US forces.
“So the only way I could do that, as I reached out to take the flag, I made a promise to him that some day I would try to return it,” said Strombo, who traveled to Japan from the US state of Montana.
Strombo said he had intended to return the flag soon after the war but did not know how. About five years ago he was put in touch with a non-profit group that helps US veterans return artifacts to relatives.
The group tracked down Yasue’s family, who welcomed the flag with tears.
“It was a very emotional moment,” Strombo said, noting that he was especially moved by the response of one of Yasue’s sisters.
“I saw her holding that flag, about broke my heart, you know,” he added. “That’s the reason I was glad I returned it too.”

MOST POPULAR