  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi crown prince receives telephone call from US Secretary of State

Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince receives telephone call from US Secretary of State

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
During the telephone conversation, they reviewed the latest developments in the region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Tillerson has been trying to help seek a resolution to the dispute between Qatar and its neighbors, who have launched a boycott and closed transport routes over Doha’s alleged support for terrorists.
The boycotting countries — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — are collectively called the Anti-Terror Quartet.

