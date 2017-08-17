  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Two Bangladeshis die taking flood selfies as crisis worsens

World

Two Bangladeshis die taking flood selfies as crisis worsens

AFP |
Bangladeshi villagers make their way to shelter in Cox's Bazar on May 21, 2016, as Cyclone Roanu approached. (AFP)
DHAKA: Two Bangladeshi teenagers have died taking selfies in raging floodwaters, officials said Thursday, as the death toll from fresh monsoon downpours reached 56 with nearly five million affected.
Police said the 15-year-old boys were snapping selfies at a flooded road in the northern town of Melandah on Wednesday when they were swept away by powerful currents.
“With the school shut down due to floods, and the road underwater, they thought it was good idea to take selfies on the flooded road,” said Mohan Talukder, the headmaster of Umir Uddin School where the boys attended.
“Unfortunately huge currents washed both of them into a roadside flood-plain. Several villagers tried to save them, but one of them was also washed away by floodwaters.”
Local police chief Mazharul Karim told AFP their bodies were recovered by divers after a day-long search.
Nearly half of Bangladesh is affected by the floods but the government’s weather agency has warned the worst could be yet to come, with two major rivers at bursting point.
“The flood situation in the country’s central region could worsen in the next few days,” said Sazzad Hossain, head of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center.
Renewed flooding has killed 56 people since Saturday, with 4.5 million directly affected, Bangladesh’s disaster management department said.
Bangladesh’s health department said coupled with those killed in separate flooding in July, at least 107 people had perished amid monsoon downpours.
The floods have destroyed nearly 200,000 houses and wiped out crops on nearly 580,000 hectares (1.4 million acres) of land, officials said.
The government has opened close to 1,500 shelters where food and supplies are available, but those in hard-hit areas have complained that aid had not yet reached their villages.

Related Articles

DHAKA: Two Bangladeshi teenagers have died taking selfies in raging floodwaters, officials said Thursday, as the death toll from fresh monsoon downpours reached 56 with nearly five million affected.
Police said the 15-year-old boys were snapping selfies at a flooded road in the northern town of Melandah on Wednesday when they were swept away by powerful currents.
“With the school shut down due to floods, and the road underwater, they thought it was good idea to take selfies on the flooded road,” said Mohan Talukder, the headmaster of Umir Uddin School where the boys attended.
“Unfortunately huge currents washed both of them into a roadside flood-plain. Several villagers tried to save them, but one of them was also washed away by floodwaters.”
Local police chief Mazharul Karim told AFP their bodies were recovered by divers after a day-long search.
Nearly half of Bangladesh is affected by the floods but the government’s weather agency has warned the worst could be yet to come, with two major rivers at bursting point.
“The flood situation in the country’s central region could worsen in the next few days,” said Sazzad Hossain, head of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center.
Renewed flooding has killed 56 people since Saturday, with 4.5 million directly affected, Bangladesh’s disaster management department said.
Bangladesh’s health department said coupled with those killed in separate flooding in July, at least 107 people had perished amid monsoon downpours.
The floods have destroyed nearly 200,000 houses and wiped out crops on nearly 580,000 hectares (1.4 million acres) of land, officials said.
The government has opened close to 1,500 shelters where food and supplies are available, but those in hard-hit areas have complained that aid had not yet reached their villages.
Tags: Bangladesh

Comments

MORE FROM World

Model was offered cash to make Grace Mugabe assault ‘go away’

SOUTH AFRICA: The 20-year-old South African model that Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe is...

Venezuela jail ‘massacre’ kills 37

CARACAS: Relatives waited Thursday to recover the bodies of loved ones killed in a Venezuelan...

Model was offered cash to make Grace Mugabe assault ‘go away’
Venezuela jail ‘massacre’ kills 37
Peace with N. Korea a ‘possibility’: US
In America’s South, militias prepare for battle
Van hits pedestrians in Barcelona ‘terror attack’; Spanish media say at least 13 killed, dozens injured
Ivanka’s rabbi condemns Trump’s response
Latest News
Libyan marine rescue zone aims to ‘organize’ NGOs: Navy
3 views
Three ministers replaced in Algerian Cabinet reshuffle
8 views
Iraq asks UN to collect evidence to prosecute Daesh
10 views
Iraq Parliament votes to end its grilling of acting trade minister
16 views
Israel revokes Al-Jazeera reporter’s press permit
14 views
Model was offered cash to make Grace Mugabe assault ‘go away’
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR