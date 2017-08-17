  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Turkey criticizes Merkel, says Germany can not dictate EU policy

World

Turkey criticizes Merkel, says Germany can not dictate EU policy

Reuters |
Turkey's EU Minister Omer Çelik. (Photo courtesy: social media)
ANKARA: Turkey’s EU minister said on Thursday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments about halting the expansion of a customs union between Ankara and the European Union harmed the credibility of the bloc.
Merkel said on Wednesday there would be no expansion of the customs union and “no kind of deepening at all” in ties between Turkey and the European Union after a series of disputes linked to Turkey’s crackdown following last year’s failed coup attempt.
“This is an unfortunate statement. We should emphasize that no EU member should give orders to EU institutions or EU processes,” Omer Celik told a news conference in Ankara.
“These situations are very dangerous, they represent statements that harm the EU’s credibility.”
Celik said both Turkey and the European Union would gain from changes to the customs union. “But they are acting as if doing so is a favor to Turkey. Let me be very clear, we are in no rush,” he said.
The minister also called on Berlin to cooperate with Turkey’s request for the extradition of a theology lecturer suspected of playing a major role in the failed coup last year.
Turkish media have reported that Adil Oksuz has been spotted in Frankfurt and Ulm and given a temporary residency permit by Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state.
“No ally of ours can harbor a killer,” Celik said. “Even the possibility of someone with a clear tie to the coup attempt being harbored by our ally is saddening.”

Related Articles

ANKARA: Turkey’s EU minister said on Thursday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments about halting the expansion of a customs union between Ankara and the European Union harmed the credibility of the bloc.
Merkel said on Wednesday there would be no expansion of the customs union and “no kind of deepening at all” in ties between Turkey and the European Union after a series of disputes linked to Turkey’s crackdown following last year’s failed coup attempt.
“This is an unfortunate statement. We should emphasize that no EU member should give orders to EU institutions or EU processes,” Omer Celik told a news conference in Ankara.
“These situations are very dangerous, they represent statements that harm the EU’s credibility.”
Celik said both Turkey and the European Union would gain from changes to the customs union. “But they are acting as if doing so is a favor to Turkey. Let me be very clear, we are in no rush,” he said.
The minister also called on Berlin to cooperate with Turkey’s request for the extradition of a theology lecturer suspected of playing a major role in the failed coup last year.
Turkish media have reported that Adil Oksuz has been spotted in Frankfurt and Ulm and given a temporary residency permit by Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state.
“No ally of ours can harbor a killer,” Celik said. “Even the possibility of someone with a clear tie to the coup attempt being harbored by our ally is saddening.”
Tags: Turkey Germany EU

Comments

MORE FROM World

US airstrikes kill 7 Al-Shabab fighters in Somalia

MOGADISHU: The US military said on Thursday it has killed seven Al-Shabab fighters in a series of...

Model was offered cash to make Grace Mugabe assault ‘go away’

SOUTH AFRICA: The 20-year-old South African model that Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe is...

US airstrikes kill 7 Al-Shabab fighters in Somalia
Model was offered cash to make Grace Mugabe assault ‘go away’
Venezuela jail ‘massacre’ kills 37
Peace with N. Korea a ‘possibility’: US
In America’s South, militias prepare for battle
1 suspect arrested, 13 confirmed dead, 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack
Latest News
Iranian opposition leader ends hunger strike, wants public trial
4 views
UAE to fund $15m monthly to Gaza
8 views
Daesh-held Raqqa ‘worst place in Syria’
13 views
Tunisia religious leaders oppose equal inheritance rights for women
16 views
Sudan’s president aims to ease Egypt concerns over Nile dam
23 views
US airstrikes kill 7 Al-Shabab fighters in Somalia
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR