VIDEO: Deadly snake found in children’s play area

Snake caught in child’s play area (YouTube)
Most people know that Australia has more things that can kill you than most other places – but they seem to just get on with life.

But imagine finding a highly venomous snake in your baby’s play room? Surely that is taking it too far?

Well that is exactly what happened with one family who found a massive deadly slithery beast lurking in their Australian home.

Fortunately, a team of snake catchers were called and dealt with the problem – what is more, they captured the whole ordeal on this video.


