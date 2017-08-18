VIDEO: Deadly snake found in children’s play area

Most people know that Australia has more things that can kill you than most other places – but they seem to just get on with life.



But imagine finding a highly venomous snake in your baby’s play room? Surely that is taking it too far?



Well that is exactly what happened with one family who found a massive deadly slithery beast lurking in their Australian home.



Fortunately, a team of snake catchers were called and dealt with the problem – what is more, they captured the whole ordeal on this video.







