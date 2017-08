JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, Friday, at his residence in the Moroccan city of Tangier, state news agency SPA reported.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues and developments in Yemen.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, Friday, at his residence in the Moroccan city of Tangier, state news agency SPA reported.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues and developments in Yemen.