  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 2 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Britain receives record number of foreign visitors in second quarter

Reuters |
Some 10.75 million foreigners visited Britain for tourism or other purposes between April and June. (Reuters)
LONDON: Britain received a record number of foreign visitors in the second quarter of 2017, and the number of Britons making trips abroad reached an all-time high for the time of year, official figures showed on Friday.
Some 10.75 million foreigners visited Britain for tourism or other purposes between April and June, 8 percent more than during 2016 and the most for any calendar quarter since records began in 1980, the Office for National Statistics said.
Britons made 19.09 million overseas trips during the same period, 1 percent more than in 2016 and an all-time high for the time of year, though less than in the peak July-September period which covers schools’ summer holidays.
Sterling’s fall against the US dollar and the euro since June 2016’s vote to leave the EU has made Britain a cheaper place for foreign visitors.
There was a 20 percent increase in tourism — which accounts for just under half of visits — while business trips fell by 4 percent and those to see family and friends were little changed.
An ONS statistician said there was no evidence in the data that militant attacks in London and Manchester earlier in the year had deterred visitors.
Visits from North America were 29 percent higher than in 2016 at 1.47 million, though the number of visitors from Europe was up a much more modest 3 percent at 7.73 million.
Howard Archer, an economist for consultants EY ITEM Club, said North American visits had been “clearly buoyed” by the pound’s weakness against the dollar.
British tourism promotion agency VisitBritain said it had revised up its forecasts for visitor numbers this year, and that flight bookings pointed to a 9 percent rise in visitors for the July-September period.
“This continued growth demonstrates the industry’s increasing importance as a key driver of economic growth,” VisitBritain’s director, Patricia Yates, said.
Overall, visitors to Britain spent 6.23 billion pounds ($8.03 billion) in the three months to June, 8 percent more than in 2016, while Britons’ spending abroad increased by 2 percent to 11.25 billion pounds.
Britons made fewer trips to North America and western Europe, while visits to eastern Europe and other parts of the world rose.
— Reuters
LONDON: Britain received a record number of foreign visitors in the second quarter of 2017, and the number of Britons making trips abroad reached an all-time high for the time of year, official figures showed on Friday.
Some 10.75 million foreigners visited Britain for tourism or other purposes between April and June, 8 percent more than during 2016 and the most for any calendar quarter since records began in 1980, the Office for National Statistics said.
Britons made 19.09 million overseas trips during the same period, 1 percent more than in 2016 and an all-time high for the time of year, though less than in the peak July-September period which covers schools’ summer holidays.
Sterling’s fall against the US dollar and the euro since June 2016’s vote to leave the EU has made Britain a cheaper place for foreign visitors.
There was a 20 percent increase in tourism — which accounts for just under half of visits — while business trips fell by 4 percent and those to see family and friends were little changed.
An ONS statistician said there was no evidence in the data that militant attacks in London and Manchester earlier in the year had deterred visitors.
Visits from North America were 29 percent higher than in 2016 at 1.47 million, though the number of visitors from Europe was up a much more modest 3 percent at 7.73 million.
Howard Archer, an economist for consultants EY ITEM Club, said North American visits had been “clearly buoyed” by the pound’s weakness against the dollar.
British tourism promotion agency VisitBritain said it had revised up its forecasts for visitor numbers this year, and that flight bookings pointed to a 9 percent rise in visitors for the July-September period.
“This continued growth demonstrates the industry’s increasing importance as a key driver of economic growth,” VisitBritain’s director, Patricia Yates, said.
Overall, visitors to Britain spent 6.23 billion pounds ($8.03 billion) in the three months to June, 8 percent more than in 2016, while Britons’ spending abroad increased by 2 percent to 11.25 billion pounds.
Britons made fewer trips to North America and western Europe, while visits to eastern Europe and other parts of the world rose.
— Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Oil nudges higher on tightening supplies, weak dollar

AMSTERDAM: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with investors offered some encouragement from data...

Emerging markets defy Washington woes, make weekly gains

LONDON: Emerging stocks and some currencies ended the week on a sour note as investors fretted over...

Oil nudges higher on tightening supplies, weak dollar
Emerging markets defy Washington woes, make weekly gains
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka resigns, blames ‘drumbeat of distractions’
Britain receives record number of foreign visitors in second quarter
Joyalukkas signs up Kajol as brand ambassador
Experience summer in Dubai with Emaar Hospitality Group
Latest News
South Africa has granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity — source
123 views
Man is charged with flying drones to bring drugs from Mexico
245 views
Program launched to help 200 young Saudi men and women marry
842 views
Saudi forces arrest 4 escaped prisoners after 9-hour siege in Tabuk
351 views
Spain ‘suspects planned bigger attack’
254 views
Saudi Arabia installing cranes at Yemen ports to boost aid delivery
142 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR