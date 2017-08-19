  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Oil nudges higher on tightening supplies, weak dollar

Reuters |
An oil rig drilling a well at sunrise, owned by Parsley Energy Inc. near Midland, Texas, U.S., in this May 3, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
AMSTERDAM: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with investors offered some encouragement from data hinting that oversupply was easing steadily and a weaker dollar.
But prices were still on track to close the week 2 to 3 percent lower after concerns about weaker Chinese oil demand weighed earlier in the week.
At 11:52 a.m. GMT, benchmark Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $51.09 a barrel on the day but still about 2 percent lower on the week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 11 cents at $47.20 a barrel, although they were also set to end the week more than 3 percent lower.
“Falling US commercial stocks are supportive and I also believe that high US product demand, and gasoline demand in particular, is helping too,” Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said of Friday’s move up.
He also said a weaker dollar was bullish for oil prices as equity markets piled pressure on the greenback.
“Reports of a fire at Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Texas provided a small fillip to WTI prices,” said analysts at Cenkos Securities.
One unit at Shell’s large Deer Park joint-venture refinery in Texas was shut on Thursday by a fire, according to a regulatory filing. Sources added the unit would remain out of service for at least a week to carry out repairs.
The Brent forward curve has moved from contango into backwardation, where prices for immediate delivery are higher than those for the three future months. A backwardated market is considered a bullish sign for prices since it indicates demand is outpacing supply.
Signs of supply tightness have started appearing in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.
Despite a 13 percent jump in production since mid-2016 to 9.5 million barrels per day, the country’s commercial crude inventories have fallen 13 percent from their March records to below 2016 levels.
—  Reuters
AMSTERDAM: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with investors offered some encouragement from data hinting that oversupply was easing steadily and a weaker dollar.
But prices were still on track to close the week 2 to 3 percent lower after concerns about weaker Chinese oil demand weighed earlier in the week.
At 11:52 a.m. GMT, benchmark Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $51.09 a barrel on the day but still about 2 percent lower on the week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 11 cents at $47.20 a barrel, although they were also set to end the week more than 3 percent lower.
“Falling US commercial stocks are supportive and I also believe that high US product demand, and gasoline demand in particular, is helping too,” Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said of Friday’s move up.
He also said a weaker dollar was bullish for oil prices as equity markets piled pressure on the greenback.
“Reports of a fire at Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Texas provided a small fillip to WTI prices,” said analysts at Cenkos Securities.
One unit at Shell’s large Deer Park joint-venture refinery in Texas was shut on Thursday by a fire, according to a regulatory filing. Sources added the unit would remain out of service for at least a week to carry out repairs.
The Brent forward curve has moved from contango into backwardation, where prices for immediate delivery are higher than those for the three future months. A backwardated market is considered a bullish sign for prices since it indicates demand is outpacing supply.
Signs of supply tightness have started appearing in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.
Despite a 13 percent jump in production since mid-2016 to 9.5 million barrels per day, the country’s commercial crude inventories have fallen 13 percent from their March records to below 2016 levels.
—  Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Oil nudges higher on tightening supplies, weak dollar

AMSTERDAM: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with investors offered some encouragement from data...

Emerging markets defy Washington woes, make weekly gains

LONDON: Emerging stocks and some currencies ended the week on a sour note as investors fretted over...

Oil nudges higher on tightening supplies, weak dollar
Emerging markets defy Washington woes, make weekly gains
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka resigns, blames ‘drumbeat of distractions’
Britain receives record number of foreign visitors in second quarter
Joyalukkas signs up Kajol as brand ambassador
Experience summer in Dubai with Emaar Hospitality Group
Latest News
South Africa has granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity — source
131 views
Man is charged with flying drones to bring drugs from Mexico
260 views
Program launched to help 200 young Saudi men and women marry
897 views
Saudi forces arrest 4 escaped prisoners after 9-hour siege in Tabuk
380 views
Spain ‘suspects planned bigger attack’
266 views
Saudi Arabia installing cranes at Yemen ports to boost aid delivery
147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR