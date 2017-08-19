  • Search form

South African minister resigns amid assault probe

Reuters |
Deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana. (Photo courtesy: social media)
JOHANNESBURG: A South African deputy minister who is being investigated by police for allegedly assaulting a woman in a nightclub has resigned, the president’s office said on Saturday.
Footage apparently showing deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana assaulting a woman earlier this month sparked outrage from civil society and opposition parties and prompted Manana to offer a public apology.
“President Jacob Zuma has received and accepted the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr.Mduduzi Manana,” the presidency said in a statement.
The police ministry confirmed earlier this month that a case of assault was being investigated against Manana and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said “no one is above the law irrespective of their position in society.”
“The President has thanked Mr.Manana for his contribution to the work of government during his term of office,” Zuma’s office said.
