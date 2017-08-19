  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Demand for Saudi riyals up due to Hajj

ARAB NEWS |
A Saudi money changer displays Saudi Riyal banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this July 27, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
JEDDAH: Demand for Saudi riyals has increased at banks, and at local and foreign exchanges, as pilgrims and tourist companies use the currency for their Hajj needs, bankers told Aleqtesadiah newspaper.
The most exchanged currency during Hajj is the US dollar followed by the euro, Singapore dollar, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, Emirati dirham and Malaysian ringgit, said Abdullah Al-Sayrafi, the manager of an exchange.
He added: “Moneychangers are dealing carefully with floating currencies and the decisions on whether to sell or not. However, the majority consider that quick selling, despite the small profit, is better than losing in the event of a decrease in the exchange rate of some currencies such as euro, sterling pound and Moroccan dirham.”
Al-Sayrafi noted that the currency exchanges are making profits, but not as big as the profit wholesale shops are making due to the high Hajji demands that reach SR5 million per day.
Economic analyst Mohammed Al-Dahyan said the exchange of pilgrims’ currencies to riyals, and back to their currencies before they leave, benefits the economy.
He clarified that the risk lies in the quick change of the currency exchange rate which might cause big losses to the exchanger in the event of an exchange rate decrease, except the US dollar, which has a fixed rate in exchange for the Saudi riyal.
He mentioned that the exchange of Hajjis’ currencies to riyals, and back to their own currencies before they leave, is one of the positive factors that benefits the economy, indicating that the exchanges ensure a different exchange rate to benefit from the profit margin.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Demand for Saudi riyals has increased at banks, and at local and foreign exchanges, as pilgrims and tourist companies use the currency for their Hajj needs, bankers told Aleqtesadiah newspaper.
The most exchanged currency during Hajj is the US dollar followed by the euro, Singapore dollar, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, Emirati dirham and Malaysian ringgit, said Abdullah Al-Sayrafi, the manager of an exchange.
He added: “Moneychangers are dealing carefully with floating currencies and the decisions on whether to sell or not. However, the majority consider that quick selling, despite the small profit, is better than losing in the event of a decrease in the exchange rate of some currencies such as euro, sterling pound and Moroccan dirham.”
Al-Sayrafi noted that the currency exchanges are making profits, but not as big as the profit wholesale shops are making due to the high Hajji demands that reach SR5 million per day.
Economic analyst Mohammed Al-Dahyan said the exchange of pilgrims’ currencies to riyals, and back to their currencies before they leave, benefits the economy.
He clarified that the risk lies in the quick change of the currency exchange rate which might cause big losses to the exchanger in the event of an exchange rate decrease, except the US dollar, which has a fixed rate in exchange for the Saudi riyal.
He mentioned that the exchange of Hajjis’ currencies to riyals, and back to their own currencies before they leave, is one of the positive factors that benefits the economy, indicating that the exchanges ensure a different exchange rate to benefit from the profit margin.
Tags: Saudi Riyal Saudi currency

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

‘Voice of reason’: Arab tweeps welcome Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah as possible mediator to end rift with Doha

JEDDAH: Following a series of high-profile meetings with the Saudi leadership, which resulted in...

Heads of KSRelief, UN meet to discuss aid work

NEW YORK: Adviser to the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief...

‘Voice of reason’: Arab tweeps welcome Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah as possible mediator to end rift with Doha
Heads of KSRelief, UN meet to discuss aid work
3.18m visas issued for Saudi domestic workers in 3 years
Saudi Health Ministry detects 23 cases of MERS
58 malaria cases registered among foreign pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Jadidah Arar crossing receives last Iraqi pilgrims
Latest News
Lebanese port eyes Syrian reconstruction
21 views
Turkey kills Daesh suspect, detains 4 more
20 views
Car bomb kills two in Latakia
24 views
Bella Hadid causes stir with Vogue Arabia cover
85 views
Brad Pitt must pay $667,000 to French chateau decorator
30 views
Taylor Swift goes blank on social media
33 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR