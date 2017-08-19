Jadidah Arar crossing receives last Iraqi pilgrims

ARAR: The Jadidah Arar border crossing on the Saudi-Iraqi border on Friday received the last batch of Iraqi pilgrims.

The number of Iraqi pilgrims who entered the Kingdom via this crossing reached 13,699. They expressed thanks to the Saudi government for the warm hospitality and reception accorded to them.

The head of Hajj land grouping for Iraqi pilgrims, Mahmoud Hamid Aini, lauded cooperation, services and facilities provided by the Saudi side to Iraqi pilgrims at the crossing. He said the Jadidah Arar crossing is the sole land point at which Iraqi pilgrims can enter the Kingdom to perform their Hajj rituals.

He expressed thanks to King Salman, the crown prince and governor of the Northern Border Region for services made available to the Iraqi pilgrims at the crossing.

The services covered at Jadidah Arar include passports, customs and health services at the seasonal hospital.

The acting director of the hospital, Hamoud Ashwi Al-Inizi, said it has 50 beds, male and female sections, and 56 employees working around-the-clock.

For its part, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided a number of services to pilgrims, including gifts and meals. Similar services are also provided by the Northern Border University, the Islamic Guidance Office, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), and emergency centers, which are working on a 24-hour basis.

