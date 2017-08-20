  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site

World

2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site

The Associated Press |
Smoke from nearby wildfires makes for a colorful sunset at the Oregon Eclipse Festival, on Friday, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell. (AFP)
MADRAS, Oregon: Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.
The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport. Authorities did not identify the victims.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the small plane was approaching a central Oregon airport when it crashed near where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reports.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane that crashed Saturday was a single-engine, homebuilt Wheeler Express.
The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.
About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.
MADRAS, Oregon: Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.
The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport. Authorities did not identify the victims.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the small plane was approaching a central Oregon airport when it crashed near where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reports.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane that crashed Saturday was a single-engine, homebuilt Wheeler Express.
The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.
About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Australian men charged with terrorism over mosque fires

MELBOURNE, Australia: Police have charged three men with committing terrorist acts on suspicion of...

Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

STOCKHOLM: Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as...

Australian men charged with terrorism over mosque fires
Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
Indonesia angered after Malaysia shows its flag as Poland’s
Moroccan asylum seeker “targeted women” in Finland knife attack
2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site
Spain investigates missing imam, mysterious explosion
Latest News
Escape to Lake Como, a serene Italian getaway
51 views
Australian men charged with terrorism over mosque fires
724 views
Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
528 views
Indonesia angered after Malaysia shows its flag as Poland’s
634 views
Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, Daesh bastion near Mosul: PM
403 views
Moroccan asylum seeker “targeted women” in Finland knife attack
498 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR