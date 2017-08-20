  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

World

Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

AFP |
This NOAA handout satellite photo taken on August 3rd, 2017 shows a cloud of smoke from wildfires burning in western Greenland, about 150 kilometers northeast of Sisimiut. (AFP)
STOCKHOLM: Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.
In a statement, the police said it “still discourages all traffic — including hiking and hunting — in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq.”
“The fires are not expected to end within the next few days,” the statement added.
Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.
Denmark’s meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8 degrees (77 Fahrenheit) on August 10.
Last year was Greenland’s hottest on record.
The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.
STOCKHOLM: Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.
In a statement, the police said it “still discourages all traffic — including hiking and hunting — in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq.”
“The fires are not expected to end within the next few days,” the statement added.
Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.
Denmark’s meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8 degrees (77 Fahrenheit) on August 10.
Last year was Greenland’s hottest on record.
The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.

Comments

MORE FROM World

US Treasury chief defends Trump after criticism by classmates

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday defended President Donald Trump’s...

’How-to guide’ to protect Australians from vehicle attacks

SYDNEY: Australia Sunday released a strategy to prevent vehicle terror attacks carried out in...

US Treasury chief defends Trump after criticism by classmates
’How-to guide’ to protect Australians from vehicle attacks
Australian men charged with terrorism over mosque fires
Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
Indonesia angered after Malaysia shows its flag as Poland’s
Moroccan asylum seeker “targeted women” in Finland knife attack
Latest News
US Treasury chief defends Trump after criticism by classmates
’How-to guide’ to protect Australians from vehicle attacks
PM: Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar from Daesh
6 views
Escape to Lake Como, a serene Italian getaway
68 views
Australian men charged with terrorism over mosque fires
810 views
Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
585 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR