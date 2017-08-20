  • Search form

World

Police: Bandits abduct 7 Pakistani officers

AP
(Google Maps)
MULTAN: Pakistani police say bandits have abducted seven policemen from a forested area of southern Punjab.
They say the gang wants several of its members who are behind bars to be freed.
Senior police officer Atiq Tahir says the police were returning by boat to the town of Rojhan, in Rajanpur district, from an outpost in a forested area along the Indus River when the gang captured them in the early morning.
Tahir said police reinforcements with armored vehicles were dispatched to the forest.
Another police officer said police are working with influential landlords to get the abductees freed. He said the gang is demanding the release of their arrested cohorts. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.
