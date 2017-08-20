  • Search form

Middle-East

Mine kills 3 Lebanese soldiers near Syria border: army

AFP |
Lebanese army soldiers on their armored vehicle patrol the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, on March 20, 2014. (File Photo by Reuters)
BEIRUT: Three Lebanese soldiers were killed Sunday when a mine exploded under their vehicle in the east of the country along the border with Syria, the army said in a statement.
The soldiers were en route to participate in an operation that began Saturday to oust Daesh militants from an area further north on the border, an army source told AFP.
“An army vehicle was hit by a land mine on the Al-Najsa road roundabout in Jurud Arsal at noon today, killing three soldiers and injuring one soldier seriously,” the army said in a statement.
It said the wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.
The incident comes a day after the army began an operation against Daesh in the Jurud Ras Baalbek and Jurud Al-Qaa areas, further north along the Lebanon-Syria border.
The army said late Saturday its forces have so far captured around 30 square kilometers (11 miles square) of the 120 square kilometers Daesh is believed to hold in the area.
A spokesman said Saturday that 20 Daesh fighters had been killed in the clashes so far, and 10 Lebanese soldiers had been wounded.
The army estimates there are around 600 Daesh fighters in the areas it is battling to capture.
The army’s assault comes after Lebanon’s powerful Shiite militant group Hezbollah waged its own campaign against jihadists in Jurud Arsal.
That six-day offensive against Al-Qaeda’s former affiliate ended with a cease-fire deal.
The agreement saw around 8,000 refugees and militants transported to a jihadist-held area of northwestern Syria in return for the release of five captured Hezbollah fighters.
Security along Lebanon’s eastern border with Syria has long been a concern, and in 2014 jihadists invaded the border town of Arsal and kidnapped 30 Lebanese soldiers and police.
Four were executed by their captors while a fifth died of his wounds.
Sixteen were released in a prisoner swap in December 2015, but another nine solders are believed to remain in Daesh hands.
