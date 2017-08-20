  • Search form

Business & Economy

Kele to build first phase of Dubai’s wasl1 project

Reuters |
The wasl1 development is Wasl Asset Management’s iconic freehold master development in the heart of Dubai. (Courtesy Wasl Asset Management)
DUBAI: Wasl Asset Management on Sunday said it has chosen Kele Contracting to build the first phase of its wasl1 development on the edge of Dubai’s Zabeel Park.
The work involves the construction of four residential towers on two podiums, containing a total of 746 freehold units. These are mainly one, two and three-bedroom apartments, but will also contain some penthouse units and podium townhouses.
Infrastructure contractor Hill & Fort Construction has been onsite since the start of this year working on the infrastructure for the entire project’s development, which will be built over four phases and eventually include a hotel with a central plaza, two mixed-use towers and at least four more residential towers.
“We are especially proud of this project, which is our first master development and reflects Dubai’s vision for the freehold sector. It promises residents a peaceful island in the middle of the city,” Hesham Al-Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, said in a statement.
The first phase, which will be known as Park Gate Residences, will also feature a children’s play areas on podium roofs, a gym, multi-purpose hall and a terrace with cafes and restaurants. In total, it will contain about 25,000 square feet of leasable retail space and parking for up to 1,000 cars.

